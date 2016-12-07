Minnesota couple's pro-consent reimagining of 'Baby, It's Cold Outside' goes viral

Fast-forward to 2016, and we've finally got a rebuttal that emphasizes sexual consent. It arrived last week via Twin Cities singer-songwriters Lydia Liza, 22, and Josiah Lemanski, 25, and it's since gone crazy viral. CNN, Huffington Post, TIME, Mashable, and loads of other outlets have featured the song; it's been played more than 400,000 times on SoundCloud.

For a refreasher, here's a lyrical tidbit from the original call-and-response duet, which has been faithfully covered by Dinah Shore and Buddy Clark, Ella Fitzgerald with Louis Jordan, Betty Carter with Ray Charles, and even Zooey Deschanel with Leon Redbone for the soundtrack to 2003's Elf, the greatest holiday film ever made:

"I oughtta say no, no, no sir (You mind if I move in closer) / At least I'm gonna say that I tried (And what's the sense in hurting my pride)"

Gaa! Get out, lady!

At one point, she even asks him what's in her drink, and his chilling response is "No cabs to be had out there!"

“You never figure out if she gets to go home,” Liza, who fronts Minneapolis band Bomba de Luz, tells CNN. “You never figure out if there was something in her drink. It just leaves you with a bad taste in your mouth.”

Liza and Lemanski's version imagines "a less sexually aggressive" scenario, one in which mutual respect is emphasized and we know the drink is, in fact, pure Pomegranate La Croix.

Here's a taste:

"I ought to say no, no, no (you reserve the right to say no) / At least I'm gonna say that I tried (you reserve the right to say no) I really can't stay (...Well you don't have to) / Baby it's cold outside"

Much better!

"I thought we were just doing like a really good, cool, funny thing and it just felt right," Liza says, adding that she and Lemanski, her boyfriend, wrote the song in about an hour. "And emphasizing consent is one of the causes that I've always really been behind because I don't think I can think of one friend of mine who's a woman who hasn't been in dangerous situations with men."

The couple recently re-record their take on "Baby, It's Cold Outside" for nonprofit Twin Cities record label Rock the Cause, the Star Tribune reports. Proceeds will benefit a women's shelter or another TBD charity.

Here are the complete lyrics to Liza and Lemanski's remix:

I really can't stay (Baby I'm fine with that)

I've got to go away (Baby I'm cool with that)

This evening has been (Been hoping you get home safe)

So very nice (I'm glad you had a real good time)

My mother will start to worry (Call her so she knows that you're coming)

Father will be pacing the floor (Better get your car a-humming)

So really I'd better scurry (No rush)

Should I use the front or back door? (Which one are you pulling towards more?)

The neighbors might think (That you're a real nice girl)

What is this drink? (Pomegranate La Croix)

I wish I knew how (Maybe I can help you out)

To break this spell (I don't know what you're talking about)

I ought to say no, no, no (You reserve the right to say no)

At least I'm gonna say that I tried (You reserve the right to say no)

I really can't stay (...Well you don't have to)

Baby it's cold outside

I've got to get home (Do you know how to get there from here?)

Say, where is my coat (I'll go and grab it my dear)

You've really been grand (We'll have to do this again)

Yes I agree (How 'bout the Cheesecake Factory?)

We're bound to be talking tomorrow (Text me at your earliest convenience)

At least I have been getting that vibe (Unless I catch pneumonia and die)

I'll be on my way (Thanks for the great night)