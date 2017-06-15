'Minnesota claims me': Watch Lizzo (eventually) rep MN in loose, raw Viceland appearance

Viceland TV hosts Desus & Mero had a simple question for the singer/rapper on their show last night: “You rep Minnesota?”

“Yo! I don't know. Yes?” Lizzo said at first. “Minnesota claims me. They claim me as their girl.”

After a suspenseful few moments, during which she talked about Detroit (where she was born) and Houston (where she grew up) while trying to decide which hometown she repped the most, Lizzo eventually declared: “I will give it to Minnesota. I will give it to Minneapolis.”

We did it. We won. Through the sheer blind force of our rabid local-celebrity worship we have compelled Lizzo to reciprocate our love.

The rest of the interview is wild and funny, with n-bombs detonating left and right. There's considerable discussion of Jucy Lucys and Lizzo reflects on her performance of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” on Full Frontal with Samantha Bee on election night last November: “White people were crying everywhere. Because they didn't even know what it was. They were like, 'Did you write that?'”

Watch the full seven-minute clip here.