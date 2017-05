Fortunately, you'll have more opportunities to hear music in a Minneapolis park this summer than you could possibly take advantage of. Minneapolis Parks & Recreation has scheduled an outdoor concert in some park or another almost every night between June 6 and September 4.

The acts range from orchestras and jazz combos to folk singers and indie rockers -- something for just about every taste. And even if you're not into whoever happens to be performing that night, hey, at least you're outside, right?

June 6

Victoria and the Acts of Persuasion, 6:30 p.m. at Bryant Square Park

FireFlyForest, 7:00 p.m. at Father Hennepin Bluff Park

Rich Lewis Band, 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Park

June 7

Jake Allan and Maya Dengel, 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. at Loring Park

Seward Community Concert Band, 7:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Regional Park

June 8

Gravity, 9:00 a.m., Victory Memorial Drive

Live on the Drive, 6:00 p.m. at Victory Memorial Drive

Brian Peterson, 6:30 p.m. at Bryant Square Park

Postina, 7:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Regional Park

Kate Lynch & Her Most Excellent Fellows, 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Park

June 9

Plymouth Concert Band, 7:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Regional Park

The Belfast Cowboys, 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Park

June 10

Twin Cities Mobile Jazz Project, 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Park

Neither Wolf Nor Dog, 9:00 p.m. at Lake Calhoun Park

June 11

City of Lakes Chorus, 2:00 p.m. at Lake Harriet Park

The Undergroove, 5:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Park

June 12

After Hours Big Band, 7:00 p.m. at Nicollet Island Park

Joyann Parker, 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Park

June 13

Stone Arch Jazz Band, 6:30 p.m. at Bryant Square Park

Ben Cook-Feltz, 7:00 p.m. at Father Hennepin Bluff Park

Richfield Symphonic Band, 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Park

June 14

Confused Brothers Band and Annie & the Bang Bang, 11:30 am - 1:30 p.m. at Loring Park

Dave Ziffer Jazz/Fusion Guitar, 7:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Regional Park

June 15

Store Bought Hair, 6:00 p.m. at Bryant Square Park

3 Minutes to Midnight, 7:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Regional Park

U of M Summer Band, 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Park

June 16

Legendary Percolators Band, 7:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Regional Park

The Morning Kings, 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Park

June 17

Dred I Dread, 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Park

June 18

Cantus, 2:00 p.m. at Lake Harriet Park

Minnesota Philharmonic, 5:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Park

June 19

thecaseyband, 7:00 p.m. at Nicollet Island Park

Minnesota Freedom Band, 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Park

Pee Wee's Big Adventure, 9:00 p.m. at Armatage Park

June 20

Ameet Kamath, 6:30 p.m. at Bryant Square Park

Fistful of Datas, 7:00 p.m. at Father Hennepin Bluff Park

Saddle Sores, 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Park

June 21

Music at Loring, 11:30 am-1:30 p.m. at Loring Park

Jason Roberts, 7:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Regional Park

June 22

The Fawn and the Flame, 6:30 p.m. at Bryant Square Park

Minneapolis Police Band, 7:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Regional Park

Minnesota State Band, 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Park

June 23

Broken Heartland String Band, 7:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Regional Park

MN Sinfonia, 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Park

June 24

Ryan Liestman's Reggae Revival, 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Park

June 25

Zorongo Flamenco Dance Theatre, 2:00 p.m. at Lake Harriet Park

Ticket to Brasil, 5:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Park

June 26

The Twins of Franklin, 7:00 p.m. at Nicollet Island Park

Jackson & the Roosters, 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Park

June 27

Kashimana, 7:00 p.m. at Father Hennepin Bluff Park

Calhoun-Isles Community Band, 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Park

June 28

Katy Vernon and Ben Cook-Feltz, 11:30 am-1:30 p.m. at Loring Park

Brooklyn Community Band, 7:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Regional Park

June 29

Elizabeth Ghandour & the Heighburners, 7:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Regional Park

Barbara Meyer Band, 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Park

June 30

Bluedog, 7:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Regional Park

Katy Vernon, 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Park

July 1

Minneapolis Pops Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Park

July 2

Amy & Adams, 2:00 p.m. at Lake Harriet Park

Minneapolis Pops Orchestra, 5:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Park

July 3

Minnesota Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Park

July 4

Innocent Reggae Band, 5:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Park

Red White & Boom! Celebration, 5:30 p.m. at Father Hennepin Bluff Park

July 6

Sonic Love Child, 7:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Regional Park

Concrete Surgery, 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Park

July 7

Rich Mattson and the Northstars, 7:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Regional Park

MN Sinfonia, 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Park

July 8

16th Annual Dances at the Lakes Festival, 7:00 p.m. at Lyndale Park

Minneapolis Pops Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Park

July 9

The Latin Billies, 2:00 p.m. at Lake Harriet Park

Minneapolis Pops Orchestra, 5:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Park

July 10

Vicky Emerson, 7:00 p.m. at Nicollet Island Park

Medalist Concert Band, 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Park

July 11

Silverback Trio, 7:00 p.m. at Father Hennepin Bluff Park

Classic Big Band & the Nostalgics, 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Park

July 12

Joey Flip and Tim Cheesebrow, 11:30 am - 1:30 p.m. at Loring Park

Flute Cocktail, 7:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Regional Park

42, 9:00 p.m. at Hiawatha School Park

July 13

Morris & Keewaydin Summer Festival, 5:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Keewaydin Park

Live on the Drive 6:00 p.m. at Victory Memorial Drive

Calhoun-Isles Community Band 6:30 p.m. at Bryant Square Park

Westwind Big Band 7:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Regional Park

The Siems-Hauer Acoustic Roots Project 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Park

July 14

Mama Caught Fire 7:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Regional Park

JOUR 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Park

July 15

Minneapolis Pops Orchestra 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Park

July 16

Minneapolis Pops Orchestra, 5:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Park

July 17

Dusty Heart, 7:00 p.m. at Nicollet Island Park

Bend in the River Big Band, 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Park

July 18

LASKA, 6:30 p.m. at Bryant Square Park

Dead Kings of Norway, 7:00 p.m. at Father Hennepin Bluff Park

Nick Dinius Blues Band, 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Park

July 19

Capri Big Band, 7:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Regional Park

July 20

Luke Warm & the Cool Hands, 7:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Regional Park

Brianna Kocka, 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Park

July 21

Not Quite Dead, 7:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Regional Park

MN Sinfonia, 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Park

July 22

Minneapolis Pops Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Park

July 23

Dan Israel, 2:00 p.m. at Lake Harriet Park

Minneapolis Pops Orchestra, 5:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Park

July 24

Store Bought Hair, 7:00 p.m. at Nicollet Island Park

Sherwin Linton, 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Park

July 25

Carl Street Mandolin Orchestra, 6:30 p.m. at Bryant Square Park

Minneapolis Pops Orchestra, 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. at Elliot Park

Crooked Dice, 7:00 p.m. at Father Hennepin Bluff Park

Pan-Handlers Steel Drum Band, 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Park

July 26

Kashimana and Charanga Tropical, 11:30 am - 1:30 p.m. at Loring Park

Hubcap, 7:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Regional Park

July 27

Yo Jimbo Jazz, 7:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Regional Park

Civic Orchestra of Minneapolis, 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Park Kubo and the Two Strings 9:00 p.m. at Jackson Square Park

July 28

Mary Bue, 7:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Regional Park

The Federales, 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Park

July 29

Skyline Festival, 11:00 a.m. at Lake Calhoun Thomas Beach

Minneapolis Pops Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Park

July 30

Loring Park Art Festival, 10:00 am at Loring Park

St. Louis Park Community Band, 2:00 p.m. at Lake Harriet Park

Minneapolis Pops Orchestra, 5:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Park

July 31

Tim Houlihan, 7:00 p.m. at Nicollet Island Park

Hopkins Westwind Concert Band, 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Park

August 1

Paul Seeba, 6:30 p.m. at Bryant Square Park

Annie and the Bang Bang, 7:00 p.m. (followed by Passengers 9:00 p.m.) at Father Hennepin Bluff Park

Other Country Ensemble, 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Park

August 2

Brian Peterson and Jim Pellinger, 11:30 am - 1:30 p.m. at Loring Park

Twin Cities Mobile Jazz Project, 7:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Regional Park

August 3

Barbara Meyer Band, 6:30 p.m. at Bryant Square Park

Music in the Park, 6:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Fuller Park

The Thirsty River, 7:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Regional Park

Gypsy Manina Hot Club Quartet, 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Park

August 4

Grateful Red 7:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Regional Park

Romantica 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Park

August 5

Powderhorn Art Fair 10:00 am - 6:00 p.m. at Powderhorn Park

Jillian Rae 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Park

August 6

Annie Fitzgerald, 2:00 p.m. at Lake Harriet Park

The Home Fires, 5:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Park

August 7

Sing United, 7:00 p.m. at Nicollet Island Park

Brio Brass, 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Park

August 8

Kashimana, 6:30 p.m. at Bryant Square Park

Stone Arch Jazz Band, 7:00 p.m. at Father Hennepin Bluff Park

standing waves, 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Park

August 9

Victoria & the Acts of Persuasion and Joyann Parker, 11:30 am - 1:30 p.m. at Loring Park

Classic Brass Quintet, 7:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Regional Park

August 10

Live on the Drive, 6:00 p.m. at Victory Memorial Drive

Yo Jimbo Jazz, 6:30 p.m. at Bryant Square Park

Matt Hannah, 7:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Regional Park

Jaspar Lepak, 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Park

August 11

The Dieselfitters, 7:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Regional Park

Tony Peachka, 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Park

August 12

Michael Monroe, 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Park

August 13

Javier Matos, 2:00 p.m. at Lake Harriet Park

Kenwood Symphony Orchestra, 5:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Park

August 14

CodeSweat Entertainment, 7:00 p.m. at Nicollet Island Park

Kenwood Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Park

42, 9:00 p.m. at Painter Park

August 15

Joey Flip & Tim Cheesebrow, 6:30 p.m. at Bryant Square Park

The Dirty Banks, 7:00 p.m. at Father Hennepin Bluff Park

Matra, 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Park

August 16

Annie Fitzgerald and Dustin Hatzenbuhler, 11:30 am - 1:30 p.m. at Loring Park

World Jazz Collegium, 7:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Regional Park

August 17

Dave Ziffer Jazz/Fusion Guitar, 6:30 p.m. at Bryant Square Park

The Fawn and the Flame, 7:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Regional Park

La Dance Fatale Ballet Company, 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Park

August 18

Bossa Jazz, 7:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Regional Park

August 19

New Primitives, 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Park

August 20

No Man's String Band, 2:00 p.m. at Lake Harriet Park

Tim Patrick & the Blue Eyes Band, 5:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Park

August 21

Victoria and the Acts of Persuasion, 7:00 p.m. at Nicollet Island Park

Sound of Simon, 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Park

August 22

Ben Cook-Feltz, 6:30 p.m. at Bryant Square Park

United States Air Force Band of Mid-America's Roots in Blue, 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Park

August 23

Ameet Kamath, 7:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Regional Park

August 24

Hubcap, 6:30 p.m. at Bryant Square Park

Jim Pellinger, 7:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Regional Park

Mother Banjo, 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Park

August 25

Tara B, 7:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Regional Park

August 26

The Melvilles, 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Park

August 27

Andriana Lehr, 2:00 p.m. at Lake Harriet Park

Dvrg Redefined, 5:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Park

August 28

Root River Jam, 7:00 p.m. at Nicollet Island Park

Minnesota Mandolin Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Park

August 29

Hunker'd Down Blues Band, 7:00 p.m. at Father Hennepin Bluff Park

August 30

Bobby & Christine, 7:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Regional Park

August 31

Tre Aaron, 7:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Regional Park

Buffalo Fuzz, 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Park

September 1

Little Riddles, 7:00 p.m., Minnehaha Regional Park

Maurice Patrick & the Attitude, 7:30 p.m., Lake Harriet Park

September 2

Art Kistler & the EP Boulevard Showband, 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Park

September 3

Dan Schwartz, 2:00 p.m. at Lake Harriet Park

Dustin Hatzenbuhler, 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Park

September 4