Minneapolis Armory to re-emerge as massive event space

And now the freshly remodeled Minneapolis Armory is set to make its triumphant return, this time as a massive event space. Nomadic Entertainment Group and owner/developer Swervo Development revealed plans Friday for the 8,400-capacity venue to debut ahead of next year's Super Bowl at nearby U.S. Bank Stadium.

Expect a three-night run of Armory events from February 1-3, with the possibility of a post-game event on February 4—the day of Super Bowl LII. Promoters will announce artists for the $150-$250 shows in September, the Star Tribune reports. Nomadic was responsible for Taylor Swift and Bruno Mars concerts earlier this year as part of Houston's Super Bowl festivities.

Once the Super Bowl leaves town, Minneapolis will be left with a brand-new performance space that can host concerts, theater, sports, and more, developers tell the Strib. In terms of capacity, the 82-year-old Armory will fall between the Minneapolis Convention Center (around 3,500) and Target Center (around 19,000). An attached restaurant is also in the works. Almost two years of construction should be complete by December.

Minneapolis-based Swervo bought the Armory for $6 million in 2015. Seventeen years earlier, Aerosmith filmed this stone-cold classic inside it: