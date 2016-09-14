After four years in business, the downtown Minneapolis music venue will be closing around December, reps from its owner, multinational concert giant Anschutz Entertainment Group (AEG), tell City Pages.

"We have decided to wind down the operation toward the end of 2016," says Joe Litvag, senior vice president of AEG Live. "While not an easy decision to come to, we feel it’s the right business decision for us at this time."

Litvag declined to offer specific reasons for the closing.

Mill City Nights experienced an inauspicious launch in 2012. The venue debuted as The Brick, and its first show -- a logistically disastrous performance from Jane's Addiction -- inspired a remodeling and rebranding four months later. Quaint basement sister venue The Nether Bar further showcased AEG's issues with naming things.

With capacity around 1,200, Mill City Nights fit neatly between fellow downtown clubs First Avenue (1,600) and Fine Line Music Cafe (769). The space was previously occupied by Christian music venue Club 3 Degrees.

Click here to see the final list of shows scheduled for Mill City Nights, including frat-rap star Sammy Adams (Sept. 24) metalcore faves Hatebreed (Oct. 7), pop-punk giants Sum 41 (Oct. 22), and country upstart Kelsea Ballerini (Nov. 19).