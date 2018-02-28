Soundset 2018, to be held once more at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds on May 27, features two very different headliners—the rambunctious trap trio Migos and the very earnest rhymer Logic. They’ll be joined by the ever-fabulous Erykah Badu, the slightly maturing Tyler, the Creator, and Georgia up-and-comer Russ.

As always, the Rhymesayers fest offers plenty of local hip-hop too. Atmosphere’s on the bill, of course, like we even need to tell you that. So are Dem Atlas, Prof, the Lioness, and the new Lazerbeak/Paper Tiger duo, Sick Trim.

There’s a mix of the old and the new, with “rap boy band” Brockhampton and A Boogie with a Hoodie on hand as well as Ice-T, who just turned 60.

Then there are the wild cards. Wu-Tang Clan will be celebrating the 25th Anniversary of Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), but how many of the group’s (many) key members will show up? And Jaden Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff are both on the bill so they gotta do an onstage collab, right?

Check out the complete lineup below; view ticket details here.