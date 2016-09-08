Michele Tafoya joins 'KQ Morning Show,' your uncle's favorite a.m. zoo

Tafoya joins the KQRS morning zoo months after longtime Barnard colleague/punching-bag Terri Traen shifted to afternoons. The KQ Morning Show, a radio ratings juggernaut for two decades, might be seeking a boost after slipping to KFAN's more youthful morning crew. Given Barnard's proudly politically incorrect persona, one has to think the show has retained this demographic.

But back to Tafoya. Born in California, she got her start in the Twin Cities media market (KFAN, WCCO) before becoming a popular national sportscaster with CBS, ABC, and currently NBC. She's served as sideline reporter for Thursday Night Football since 2011; she covered the Olympics last month in Brazil.

"I'm excited to be spending more time with Tom and his cadre of pals," said Tafoya, who hosted her own WCCO radio show from 2009 to 2012, in a press release. "We've developed great camaraderie over the past couple of years. Radio is such a fun, free-flowing platform where we can talk about anything at all, and Tom makes it easy."

“From the first day I met Michele, I’ve wanted to work with her on a full-time basis and now I am happy to have that chance," Barnard said. "She’s the ultimate professional.”

Will Tafoya vibe with Barnard's dick jokes and playful sexism/xenophobia? Stay tuned! After teasing retirement in 2012, he inked a five-year contract with KQ parent company Cumulus Media in 2014.