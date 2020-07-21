MeTooMpls collective to release Planned Parenthood benefit compilation

The compilation features 17 tracks written and performed by women, including Chastity Brown, Mary Bue, Annie Fitzgerald, Lydia Liza, Tina Schlieske, and Katy Vernon. The collective also released a teaser today of JØUR’s contribution to the album, “Won't Stop Me Now.”

“All the songwriters involved were asked to write and record an original song on the subject of #MeToo,” according to the collective’s very snazzy website. “Without any further guidelines, the artists delivered songs ranging from heartbreaking songs about surviving sexual assault to inspiring songs about feminist icons and their influence on their lives.”

A GoFundMe has also been set up, with proceeds earmarked for Planned Parenthood, and there are plans to celebrate the album’s release with a show at the Hook and Ladder in south Minneapolis on September 24. Further details are apparently forthcoming.