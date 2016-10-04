Messy Paisley Park tour situation granted brief reprieve from messiness

Just minutes ago, we learned Graceland Holdings, which runs Paisley, was granted special permission from the city to hold tours Thursday, Saturday, and next Friday. If you bought tickets for other dates, sit tight and more info will be made available soon, the company says in a press release.

Media day at Paisley, originally scheduled for Wednesday, has also been postponed. City Pages was psyched to hobnob with Al Roker, but c'est la vie. Our request to embed a reporter with Thursday's tour group was met with a simple "no."

“Opening Paisley Park is something that Prince always wanted to do and was actively working on," Prince's sister, Tyka Nelson, said in August, the same month tour tickets went on sale for $38.50 and $100.

Like the mad scramble to organize Oct. 13's Prince tribute at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, the whole thing seems like a mess. Why such haste, and, in turn, disarray? Prince's estate -- valued at up to $300 million, but largely non-liquid while it's being settled -- likely has legal and tax bills looming, hence the rush to turn Paisley into a cash-generating museum as quickly as possible.

The good news? An exhibition of Prince artifacts and clothing is coming to Mall of America "by early next week," Graceland Holdings says in a press release. So we'll see about that. Paisley tour ticket holders will be granted free access to the MOA event.

"We remain committed to giving Prince’s countless fans the opportunity to visit Paisley Park to honor, celebrate and remember the life, legacy, and music of one of the greatest most beloved artists of all time," the company concludes.