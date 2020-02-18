The Big Warm One, as it's affectionately known as to many, is months away. That's the bad news. The good news? Memory Lanes Block Party just rolled out—not unlike a bowling ball of information—its killer 2020 music lineup.

Set as always for Memorial Day weekend, the two-day south Minneapolis parking lot festival will be headlined by locally launched soul-pop star Your Smith (fka Caroline Smith), Picked to Click studs Velvet Negroni and Gully Boys, wild Alabama surf-rockers DaiKaiju, instrumental Russian genre-hoppers Messer Chups, and reunited local garage-punk faves Sweet JAP.

It'll cost ya $10 per day (all ages from 3-10 p.m., free when the 21-plus after parties kick off inside). Enjoy the complete Memory Lanes Block Party lineup below; fret tomorrow's low temp of 7 below.

Saturday, May 23

Your Smith

Velvet Negroni

Gully Boys

Southside Desire

You Oughta Know

Dwynell Roland

DJ Shannon Blowtorch

DJ Izzie P

DJ Sci-Fi

DJ Kingorilla

DJ Manny Duke

Indoor stage hosted by MPLS Adonia

Outdoor stage hosted by Ian Rans