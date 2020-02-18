Memory Lanes Block Party rolls out 2020 lineup
Remember summer?
The Big Warm One, as it's affectionately known as to many, is months away. That's the bad news. The good news? Memory Lanes Block Party just rolled out—not unlike a bowling ball of information—its killer 2020 music lineup.
Set as always for Memorial Day weekend, the two-day south Minneapolis parking lot festival will be headlined by locally launched soul-pop star Your Smith (fka Caroline Smith), Picked to Click studs Velvet Negroni and Gully Boys, wild Alabama surf-rockers DaiKaiju, instrumental Russian genre-hoppers Messer Chups, and reunited local garage-punk faves Sweet JAP.
It'll cost ya $10 per day (all ages from 3-10 p.m., free when the 21-plus after parties kick off inside). Enjoy the complete Memory Lanes Block Party lineup below; fret tomorrow's low temp of 7 below.
Saturday, May 23
Your Smith
Velvet Negroni
Gully Boys
Southside Desire
You Oughta Know
Dwynell Roland
DJ Shannon Blowtorch
DJ Izzie P
DJ Sci-Fi
DJ Kingorilla
DJ Manny Duke
Indoor stage hosted by MPLS Adonia
Outdoor stage hosted by Ian Rans
Sunday, May 24
DaiKaiju
Messer Chups
Sweet JAP
Boris the Sprinkler
Chooglin'
Black Widows
Loki's Folly
The Von Tramps
The Boot R&B
Betty Won't
American Cream
Low Rats
DJ Megan O
Hosted by Ian Rans