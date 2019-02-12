Memory Lanes Block Party rolls out 2019 lineup

Once again this Memorial Day weekend, the Memory Lanes Block Party will happen, mostly outside Memory Lanes bowling alley in Minneapolis' Seward neighborhood, but partially inside as well. It's tricky that way.

The event takes place over two consecutive days: Saturday, May 25 and Sunday, May 26. Gates open at 3 p.m. Until 10 p.m., the event is all ages and admission is $5. Then the party moves indoors and it’s free to get in, but only the 21-plus among us can take part.

As you can see from the lineup below, it'll be a hip-hop-leaning Saturday and a garage-punky Sunday, with Mixed Blood Majority headlining the first night and Atlanta's Nashville Pussy rolling into town for the second night.

Here's the complete lineup, with set times.

Saturday (May 25)

Outdoor Stage

3 p.m. – DJ Kingorilla & DJ Manny Duke

4:45 p.m. – Sister Species

6 p.m. – Malamanya

7:20 p.m. – Lady Midnight

8 p.m. - Nazeem & Spencer Joles

8:40 p.m – Manchita

9:20 p.m. – Mixed Blood Majority

Indoor Stage

9:30 p.m. – DJ Shannon Blowtorch, DJ Fundo, Michel.Be, Nick Jordan

Sunday (May 26)

Outdoor Stage

3:30 p.m. – Gully Boys

4:15 p.m. – Motorgirl

4:55 p.m. – The Short Fuses

5:45 p.m. – The 5,6,7,8’s

6:50 p.m. - The Turbo A.C.’s

8 p.m. – Guitar Wolf

9:15 p.m. – Nashville Pussy

Indoor Stage

9:30 – Trim Reaper, the Toxenes, DJ Rock the Monkey

12 a.m. – Nato Coles & the Blue Diamond Band (live karaoke)

Undisclosed time & location – Mojo Spleens