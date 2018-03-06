Memory Lanes Block Party rolls out 2018 lineup
March, true to calendar lore, is coming in like a snowy-ass lion, but it's sure to exit like a docile, warmish lamb. Which is to say: Temperate weather is upon us!
And nothing signals summer in Minneapolis quite like the Memory Lanes Party, which just announced its 10th annual lineup set for May 26-27 -- aka Memorial Day weekend. Located outside the titular Seward bowling alley, the two-day live music party is $5 per day before 10 p.m. and free for late arrivers.
Some notable acts for 2018 include: L.A.-via-Minneapolis sex-pop dynamo Tickle Torture and a fiery hip-hop Voltron (Dimitry Killstorm/Metasota/Sean Anonymous/Haphduzn) on Saturday, plus Michigan punk vets the Spits and thunderous local noise duo Gay Witch Abortion on Sunday.
The full lineup (complete with set times!) is as follows:
Saturday (May 26)
Outdoor Stage:
3-4 p.m. - DJ Mason Butler
4-5 p.m. - You Oughta Know
5:20-6 p.m. - Koo Koo Kanga Roo
6:20-7 p.m. - Lady Lark
7:20-7:50 p.m. - Cashinova
8-8:50 p.m. - Dimitry Killstorm with Metasota, Sean Anonymous, and Haphduzn
9:20-10 p.m. - Tickle Torture
Indoor Stage (9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m.):
Shannon Blowtorch, Miss Brit, Babyghost, Mina Moore
Sunday (May 27)
Outdoor Stage:
3-4 p.m. - DJ Brian Engel
4-4:45 p.m. - Malamanya
5-5:30 p.m. - Crankshaft and the Gear Grinders
5:50-6:15 p.m. - Black Widows
6:30-6:55 p.m. - Star Child
7:10-7:35 p.m. - Sass
7:55-8:20 p.m. - Blaha
8:40-9 p.m. - Butchers Union
9:20-10 p.m. - The Spits
10-10:15 p.m. - Gay Witch Abortion
Indoor Stage (9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m.):
DJ Trav Ramo Fa Fa Fa, Citric Dummies, the Toxenes, Joust
