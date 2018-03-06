City Pages

Memory Lanes Block Party rolls out 2018 lineup

Tuesday, March 6, 2018 by Jay Boller in Music
itemprop

Remember the 2015 edition of the Memory Lanes Block Party? Let's just say it looked a little something like this. Scott Heins

March, true to calendar lore, is coming in like a snowy-ass lion, but it's sure to exit like a docile, warmish lamb. Which is to say: Temperate weather is upon us!

And nothing signals summer in Minneapolis quite like the Memory Lanes Party, which just announced its 10th annual lineup set for May 26-27 -- aka Memorial Day weekend. Located outside the titular Seward bowling alley, the two-day live music party is $5 per day before 10 p.m. and free for late arrivers. 

Some notable acts for 2018 include: L.A.-via-Minneapolis sex-pop dynamo Tickle Torture and a fiery hip-hop Voltron (Dimitry Killstorm/Metasota/Sean Anonymous/Haphduzn) on Saturday, plus Michigan punk vets the Spits and thunderous local noise duo Gay Witch Abortion on Sunday. 

The full lineup (complete with set times!) is as follows: 

Saturday (May 26)

Outdoor Stage:
3-4 p.m. - DJ Mason Butler
4-5 p.m. - You Oughta Know
5:20-6 p.m. - Koo Koo Kanga Roo
6:20-7 p.m. - Lady Lark
7:20-7:50 p.m. - Cashinova
8-8:50 p.m. - Dimitry Killstorm with Metasota, Sean Anonymous, and Haphduzn
9:20-10 p.m. - Tickle Torture

Indoor Stage (9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m.):
Shannon Blowtorch, Miss Brit, Babyghost, Mina Moore

Sunday (May 27)

Outdoor Stage:
3-4 p.m. - DJ Brian Engel
4-4:45 p.m. - Malamanya
5-5:30 p.m. - Crankshaft and the Gear Grinders
5:50-6:15 p.m. - Black Widows
6:30-6:55 p.m. - Star Child
7:10-7:35 p.m. - Sass
7:55-8:20 p.m. - Blaha
8:40-9 p.m. - Butchers Union
9:20-10 p.m. - The Spits
10-10:15 p.m. - Gay Witch Abortion

Indoor Stage (9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m.):
DJ Trav Ramo Fa Fa Fa, Citric Dummies, the Toxenes, Joust

Comments

More from Music

Sponsor Content