And nothing signals summer in Minneapolis quite like the Memory Lanes Party, which just announced its 10th annual lineup set for May 26-27 -- aka Memorial Day weekend. Located outside the titular Seward bowling alley, the two-day live music party is $5 per day before 10 p.m. and free for late arrivers.

Some notable acts for 2018 include: L.A.-via-Minneapolis sex-pop dynamo Tickle Torture and a fiery hip-hop Voltron (Dimitry Killstorm/Metasota/Sean Anonymous/Haphduzn) on Saturday, plus Michigan punk vets the Spits and thunderous local noise duo Gay Witch Abortion on Sunday.

The full lineup (complete with set times!) is as follows:

Saturday (May 26)

Outdoor Stage:

3-4 p.m. - DJ Mason Butler

4-5 p.m. - You Oughta Know

5:20-6 p.m. - Koo Koo Kanga Roo

6:20-7 p.m. - Lady Lark

7:20-7:50 p.m. - Cashinova

8-8:50 p.m. - Dimitry Killstorm with Metasota, Sean Anonymous, and Haphduzn

9:20-10 p.m. - Tickle Torture

Indoor Stage (9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m.):

Shannon Blowtorch, Miss Brit, Babyghost, Mina Moore

Sunday (May 27)

Outdoor Stage:

3-4 p.m. - DJ Brian Engel

4-4:45 p.m. - Malamanya

5-5:30 p.m. - Crankshaft and the Gear Grinders

5:50-6:15 p.m. - Black Widows

6:30-6:55 p.m. - Star Child

7:10-7:35 p.m. - Sass

7:55-8:20 p.m. - Blaha

8:40-9 p.m. - Butchers Union

9:20-10 p.m. - The Spits

10-10:15 p.m. - Gay Witch Abortion

Indoor Stage (9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m.):

DJ Trav Ramo Fa Fa Fa, Citric Dummies, the Toxenes, Joust