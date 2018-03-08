McNally Smith students were bamboozled into pursuing college degrees

As cool as it might be to go to a music college like McNally Smith, a lot of these people would be better off investing in good equipment, maybe a home studio, and work their fannies off honing their craft, rather than getting a degree, for example, in "Drum Performance."

Pretty much every gig I have ever gotten has been because of how I play, not because of a degree or certification (and I have gotten a lot of gigs). Granted, there is something to be said for learning from the best. But it is a course of increasingly diminishing returns with a lot of debt as a result.

My heart goes out to these kids. They have been bamboozled by some music veterans who should know better.