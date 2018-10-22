Tickets ($67.95-$499.95) to see the five-time Grammy winner go on sale Friday via Live Nation and the venue box office. If you're a member of Honey B. Fly, the official Mariah Carey fan club, you're entitled to a pre-sale beginning at 10 a.m. on Tuesday; Citi cardholders get dibs starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

Carey, 48, canceled a co-headlining show with Lionel Richie scheduled for St. Paul's Xcel Energy last year. A superstar since the early '90s, Carey has never performed a proper solo gig in the Twin Cities, according to the Star Tribune's Jon Bream.

Carey's upcoming tour is in support of her 15th album, Caution, due out November 16. It will follow 2014's improbably titled Me. I Am Mariah... The Elusive Chanteuse. Earlier this year, the powerhouse vocalist -- who recently opened up about her struggles with bipolar disorder -- announced plans for a Starz TV show based on her life.

Below, you'll find the complete Caution World Tour itinerary. And here's "GTFO," one of the singles off Caution.

March 1 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

March 2 – Biloxi, MS @ Beau Rivage Theatre

March 5 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

March 6 – Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace

March 8 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

March 9 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre

March 11 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

March 13 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre

March 15 – Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre

March 16 – St Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre

March 18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center

March 20 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre for the Performing Arts

March 21 – Orillia, ON @ Casino Rama Resort

March 23 – Buffalo, NY @ Shea’s Performing Arts Center

March 25 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

March 28 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre

March 30 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live

March 31 – Washington, DC @ The Theater

April 3 – Philadelphia, PA @ Metropolitan Opera House

April 5 – Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Presents Oakdale Theatre

April 6 – Bethlehem, PA @ Sands Bethlehem Event Center