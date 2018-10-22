Mariah Carey's 'intimate' theater tour is coming to Minneapolis
Mariah Carey is only making 22 stops on her "once-in-a-lifetime" Caution World Tour, and Minneapolis scored one of 'em. The mercurial pop diva's "most intimate tour yet" will arrive on March 13 at the State Theatre, according to Monday's press release.
Tickets ($67.95-$499.95) to see the five-time Grammy winner go on sale Friday via Live Nation and the venue box office. If you're a member of Honey B. Fly, the official Mariah Carey fan club, you're entitled to a pre-sale beginning at 10 a.m. on Tuesday; Citi cardholders get dibs starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday.
Carey, 48, canceled a co-headlining show with Lionel Richie scheduled for St. Paul's Xcel Energy last year. A superstar since the early '90s, Carey has never performed a proper solo gig in the Twin Cities, according to the Star Tribune's Jon Bream.
Carey's upcoming tour is in support of her 15th album, Caution, due out November 16. It will follow 2014's improbably titled Me. I Am Mariah... The Elusive Chanteuse. Earlier this year, the powerhouse vocalist -- who recently opened up about her struggles with bipolar disorder -- announced plans for a Starz TV show based on her life.
Below, you'll find the complete Caution World Tour itinerary. And here's "GTFO," one of the singles off Caution.
March 1 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre
March 2 – Biloxi, MS @ Beau Rivage Theatre
March 5 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre
March 6 – Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace
March 8 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
March 9 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre
March 11 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre
March 13 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre
March 15 – Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre
March 16 – St Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre
March 18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center
March 20 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre for the Performing Arts
March 21 – Orillia, ON @ Casino Rama Resort
March 23 – Buffalo, NY @ Shea’s Performing Arts Center
March 25 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
March 28 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre
March 30 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live
March 31 – Washington, DC @ The Theater
April 3 – Philadelphia, PA @ Metropolitan Opera House
April 5 – Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Presents Oakdale Theatre
April 6 – Bethlehem, PA @ Sands Bethlehem Event Center