Mariah Carey’s 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' and 6 other hits that took a long damn time to reach No. 1

You can see that strangeness manifest on the Billboard Hot 100. Thanks to the arcane cocktail of rules about what charts in the streaming era, Christmas radio airplay and holiday party playlists now cause seasonal chestnuts to rise up and down the hit parade alongside present-day pop.

In the weeks leading up to last Christmas, the Top 10 featured fistfuls of holiday carols: Bobby Helms’ “ Jingle Bell Rock ,” Brenda Lee’s “ Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree ,” Andy Williams’ “ It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year ” and Burl Ives’ “ A Holly Jolly Christmas ” all placed—an impressive showing for artists who’d retired or died by the end of the ’90s.

But Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” is in a class all its own. Mimi’s seasonal sensation has had an incredible post-millennial life: Never released as a commercial single when it first came out in 1994, Billboard’s changing rules allowed it to hit the Top 40 in 2012, and it’s gained every year since.

This year, as Mariah celebrates the 25th anniversary of her album Merry Christmas , her holiday anthem has finally hit No. 1.That makes it the oldest Hot 100 chart-topper, the single with the longest journey to the top, and Carey’s 19th No. 1, breaking her career tie with Elvis Presley and putting her total at just one less than the Beatles. (Surely this bouquet of bests would make up for her seemingly unbreakable record for longest-running U.S. No. 1 being shattered this summer by Lil Nas X .)

With this fascinating chart parabola in mind, we’ve dug into Hot 100 history to look at a half-dozen other singles that took their time to reach the summit—including a recent chart-topper that might as well have been a catalog entry until its surprising rise. Get ready to step into the Wayback Machine and escape the sleigh bells and Santas.

Chubby Checker, “The Twist” (released June 1960; reached No. 1 September 19, 1960 and January 13, 1962)

One of rock and roll’s foundational singles has an intriguing chart journey. Chubby Checker’s dance-craze platter was the song of the summer of 1960, eventually topping the Hot 100 that September. Checker scored three more Top 10s over the next year, including the joyous cash-in “Let’s Twist Again,” which set Checker up to twist into infinity (or at least through the ‘80s, with The Fat Boys’ help ). But the weirdest point in Twistory may have occurred at the top of 1962, when “The Twist” reached No. 1 again, the only such double-take in pop.

By most accounts, its revival can be attributed to high society allegedly giving in to the rhythm of rock; specifically, a September 1961 citation by Hearst columnist Cholly Knickerbocker, reporting on non-teens doing the dance at Manhattan’s Peppermint Lounge. In ethics that would make the creators of Saturday Night Fever proud, the scene reported on was apparently fabricated—which did little to stop adults from getting hip to the rhythms of the biggest hit of a year and a half ago and turning this rock cornerstone into the Grover Cleveland of the pop charts.

Billy Vera and The Beaters, “At This Moment” (released mid-late 1981; reached No. 1 January 24, 1987)

Journeyman musician Billy Vera had been in the biz for two decades when he decided to build his own live band for the L.A. club scene. Their first album, Billy & The Beaters, was recorded during one such gig at the Roxy in Hollywood and featured a gem in “At This Moment,” an impassioned lover’s plea that actually dented the lower regions of the Hot 100 at the end of 1981. (Vera’s label, an ambitious Japanese company named Alfa Records, possessed an ear for talent but not sustainability, sending at least one other pop nugget into the dustbin of history.)

Undeterred, Vera kept touring, and in 1985 a writer for Family Ties who’d been to one of his gigs called to request “At This Moment” for the show’s fourth season opener, where Alex P. Keaton (Michael J. Fox) shares a romantic scene with a would-be girlfriend (played by Fox’s actual future wife Tracy Pollan). Coming at a time when Fox’s star was at its highest , the episode was a sensation, and “At This Moment” became the couple’s song. A year later, Rhino Records assembled a greatest-hits package for Vera, solving the pre-web mystery of who was behind that beautiful tune, and almost six years to the day after it was recorded, it topped the Hot 100.

Sheriff, “When I’m With You” (released January 1983; reached No. 1 February 4, 1989)

In late 1988, radio stations were spinning a fabulous find: Sheriff’s “When I’m With You,” a solid rock ballad with a rafter-shaking, singalong chorus. By winter of the following year, it topped the chart, a feat made more incredible by the fact that Sheriff had been defunct for most of the decade.

The Canadian quintet’s sole album, released in 1982, yielded a native Top 10 the following year in—you guessed it—“When I’m With You.” But audiences outside the Great White North were largely nonplussed, and the group soon called it quits. When the song finally stuck, songwriter Arnold Lanni opted to continue with his own new group, Frozen Ghost, instead of reuniting his old outfit. But lead singer Freddy Curci and guitarist Steve DeMarchi seized on the new opportunity: In 1990, their new band Alias (formed with the non-Wilson-sister members of Heart) took another arena-rock ballad, “ More Than Words Can Say ,” to No. 2.

Janet Jackson, “Love Will Never Do (Without You)” (released September 19, 1989; reached No. 1 January 19, 1991)

Janet Jackson may have pulled off one of pop/R&B’s biggest flexes with the release of her fourth album, Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation 1814. This barn-burner of an album produced hits from the jump and didn’t stop for nearly a year and a half, notching seven Top 5 pop hits. (Both Thriller and Bruce Springsteen’s Born In The U.S.A. settled for seven Top 10s apiece.)

What’s particularly impressive about “Love Will Never Do (Without You),” the seventh and final hit from the album (and one of four to reach No. 1), is that it rang the bell without any gimmickry. Earlier Top 5 “Alright” was radically remixed with a guest rap from Heavy D, and chart-topper “Black Cat” featured remixed and re-recorded guitar solos courtesy of Extreme’s Nuno Bettencourt. But “Love Will Never Do” did what it did by sheer force of will, extending Rhythm Nation (and Miss Jackson’s) reign even further into the ’90s.

Los Del Rio, “Macarena (Bayside Boys Remix)” (released August 1995; reached No. 1 August 3, 1996)

It’s sometimes hard to remember how long it took for things to become popular, in those heady days when the Internet existed but not everywhere you so much as breathed. My first exposure to “Macarena” had no Bayside Boys whatsoever; it was a still catchy dance song with a ridiculous dance that I could not forget for days after the elementary school block party DJ first showed us how to do it.

As it turned out, this encounter predated the massive wave of “Macarena”-mania by about a year. During that time, a Miami DJ commissioned the Bayside Boys remix—you know, the one with the English-language singing and that inescapable sample of Alison Moyet’s laugh . When it closed a 14-week run at No. 1 in the late summer of ’96—yes, right around when the Democratic National Convention attendees ran it into the ground— “Macarena” had been on the Hot 100 for nearly a year. Until Adele’s “Rolling In The Deep” came along, it was the longest elapsed time between chart placement and chart supremacy.

And yes, I still remember that stupid dance.

Lizzo, “Truth Hurts” (released September 19, 2017; reached No. 1 September 7, 2019)