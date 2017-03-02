Mankato's Vetter Stone Amphitheater isn't too loud; it's too fabulous
Reader Jan Varuska responds to N. Mankato woman wants noisy acts 'similar to Hairball and Nelly' barred from Vetter Stone Amphitheater:
I live in this neighborhood also and there is a curfew when the music ends. The loudest it ever gets is really no problem for us, since we are on the other side of the river.
Guess I would say simmer down, ma'am, and enjoy the lovely music we do hear at times.
Riverfront Park is one of the best things to happen in Mankato. So many wonderful events happen. They're awesome for the community.
