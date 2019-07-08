This much is certain: That date is also this reporter's birthday; he'll be turning 32. But that's not all we've been able to confirm. The '19 PLBP lineup will be topped -- pizza term! -- by none other than Har Mar Superstar, the locally beloved song/dance man and northern Minnesota bar owner. Preceding Har Mar's headlining slot is a mystery act that'll be revealed on July 20; other performers include local faves like hip-hop pals Dimitry Killstorm & Sean Anonymous, socially minded rapper the Lioness, and Chastity Brown, who won the title of 2018's Best Acoustic Performer.

Pizza, of course, will be widely available, as will its best liquid friend: local craft beer. Specifically, we're talkin' Surly Brewing Co. (who'll be hosting a big-screen Mario Kart 64 tourney), Indeed Brewing Co. (who'll be bringing a patio plus a collaborative mural), and Bauhaus Brew Labs (who are promising a TBA "very special and unique experience").

Here's the complete lineup:

Noon: McNasty Brass Band

1 p.m.: Green/Blue

2 p.m.: Supportive Parents

3 p.m.: Erik Koskinen

4 p.m.: Chastity Anne Brown

5:15 p.m.: The Lioness

6 p.m.: Dimitry Killstorm & Sean Anonymous

7 p.m.: TBA on July 20

8:45 p.m.: Har Mar Superstar