Lumber Exchange’s Super Bowl parties to feature Shaq, Jamie Foxx, and attractive people serving drinks

As the big event creeps ever closer, local venues have started announcing lineups for fancy parties that will bring big stars to town. Yesterday the Lumber Exchange Building revealed the performers who will appear at the site’s three venues – the Pourhouse, the Lumber Exchange Event Center, and the Exchange – beginning Thursday, Feb. 1.

The Lumber Exchange lineup includes former NBA star and Trump apologist Shaquille O’Neal (performing as DJ Diesel), former corrections officer Rick Ross, former Mariah Carey consort Nick Cannon, former Celebrity Apprentice contestant Lil Jon, and popular game show hosts Jamie Foxx (Beat Shazam) and Ludacris (Fear Factor).

Those people are all pretty famous!

Who else will be there? Afrojack, Dimitry Mak, DJ Irie, Kaskade, Mix Master Mike, RL Grime, DJ Scooter, DJ Serafin, DJ Stevie J, and Vice.

Will it cost $250-$300 to attend? It will; more info here.

In addition, a previous announcement looking to hire servers for these events asked prospective employees to come with hair and makeup done and to bring a headshot. We don’t want our expensive visitors to think the Bold North is home to a buncha slobs, after all.