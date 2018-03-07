So why are these popular country musicians coming to Target Field, a stadium where baseball is played?

To play music, of course!

Bryan, now essentially bro country’s elder statesman, brings his What Makes You Country tour to Minneapolis on July 21. Target Field will be a relatively intimate venue for Bryan—he was the inaugural act at U.S. Bank Stadium in 2016, and he was, if I may quote myself, "asstastic."

Fans of televised singing contests may recognize Bryan as one of the judges of the rebooted American Idol, along with Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. "It's out of my comfort zone to pick people apart," Bryan told People magazine. Well, I'm sure the commenters on this story can give you a few tips, Luke!

Bryan is joined by Sam Hunt, who put on a helluva show at the State Fair last Labor Day. Hunt is yet to release a follow-up album to 2014’s Montevallo, but he had a big 2017 hit in “Body Like a Back Road” that you may have mistakenly disliked.

Tickets go on sale via Ticketmaster this Friday, March 16, at 10 a.m. Ticket prices have not yet been disclosed. Jon Pardi and Morgan Wallen will also perform.

Will these two attractive country fellows “knock it out of the park,” as they say in baseball? You’d have to ask a sportswriter about that. But as a music critic, I can guarantee that they will both play music.

