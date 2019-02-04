The St. Paul metal bar closed in 2013, was later condemned due to "major" foundation problems, and sat empty until it was purchased late last year.

But it won't be vacant for long: A two-story, 6,000-square-foot "dual-concept" bar/restaurant is headed for 201 Fourth St. E., the Business Journal reports.

On the first floor, you'll find Barchalla—the restaurant part—where they'll serve up "Moroccan-influenced fare," along with Mediterranean food and influences from north Africa and southern Spain, according to the Biz Journal. Vaudeville, with drinks and shows, will be below. That floor will welcome two- and three-piece jazz bands, with a DJ spinning electronic tunes in a separate room.

...Anal Blast it ain't.

The folks behind Barchalla and Vaudeville are the husband-wife duo of Dariush and Sarah Moslemi, who also own Stillwater's Velveteen speakeasy. They say the menu and concept are still being fine-tuned, though they do plan to keep Station 4's bar. The Moslemis hope to be open by September.

As for the floors above the bar? Those will be converted into apartments and retail, and a yoga studio from the Moslemis—who also own Studio One Yoga—is on the way as well.