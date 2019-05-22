Lowertown Sounds is gonna cram Mears Park full of free local music this summer
Alliteration is out for 2019 and assonance is in: Where once there was “Music in Mears” now we have “Lowertown Sounds.”
But though the name of the concert series has changed, the upshot is still the same: On a dozen Thursdays this summer from 6 to 9:30 p.m., beginning on June 6, Mears Park in Lowertown St. Paul will feature free live local music.
Often, people listening to music also like to drink things. For this reason, Minnesota craft beers, along with local ciders and wine, will be available. There will also be plenty of food trucks for those of you who eat.
Free local music and not-free but good local food and drink. What more do you need to know? How about the full music lineup? It's right here:
June 6: Jaedyn James and the Hunger, Federales, Hailey James
June 13: Alex Rossi, The Fattenin’ Frogs
June 20: Jazz Fest
June 27: Flamin Oh’s, Tom, Dick, and Harry
July 11: Maudlin, St. Paul School of Rock
July 18: Annie Mack, Nikki and the Ruemates
July 25: Purple Funk Metropolis, Brianna Kočka
August 1: Katy Vernon, Martin Devaney
August 8: The Shackletons, Porky’s Groove Machine
August 15: Porcupine, Southside Aces
August 22: Melismatics, The Plott Hounds
August 29: Mears Park Mystery Band, Saint Small, Joe Hunt