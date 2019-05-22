But though the name of the concert series has changed, the upshot is still the same: On a dozen Thursdays this summer from 6 to 9:30 p.m., beginning on June 6, Mears Park in Lowertown St. Paul will feature free live local music.

Often, people listening to music also like to drink things. For this reason, Minnesota craft beers, along with local ciders and wine, will be available. There will also be plenty of food trucks for those of you who eat.

Free local music and not-free but good local food and drink. What more do you need to know? How about the full music lineup? It's right here:

June 6: Jaedyn James and the Hunger, Federales, Hailey James

June 13: Alex Rossi, The Fattenin’ Frogs

June 20: Jazz Fest

June 27: Flamin Oh’s, Tom, Dick, and Harry

July 11: Maudlin, St. Paul School of Rock

July 18: Annie Mack, Nikki and the Ruemates

July 25: Purple Funk Metropolis, Brianna Kočka

August 1: Katy Vernon, Martin Devaney

August 8: The Shackletons, Porky’s Groove Machine

August 15: Porcupine, Southside Aces

August 22: Melismatics, The Plott Hounds

August 29: Mears Park Mystery Band, Saint Small, Joe Hunt