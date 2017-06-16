Today, the 20-year-old pop superstar born Ella Yelich-O'Connor dropped her highly anticipated sophomore album, the excellent Melodrama, and announced plans for a North American tour. As you can see, she's pumped:

MELODRAMA OUT WORLDWIDE, WITCH JUMPING FOR JOY �� ���� A post shared by Lorde (@lordemusic) on Jun 15, 2017 at 9:11pm PDT

But is there a Minnesota tour date?! You bet there is: March 23, 2018, at St. Paul's Xcel Energy Center. Tickets -- $39.50-$99.50 -- go on sale June 23 at noon via Ticketmaster and the venue box office. Get pre-sale info here. Lorde's 2013-'14 tour in support of her debut album, Pure Heroine, skipped Minnesota, but she did cover the Replacements once, so we forgive her.

As you count the hours until March 23, read the latest from City Pages music editor Keith Harris: Lorde gets drunk, gets even, and gets out of her teens alive on Melodrama.

Happy Lorde Day!

North American dates for Lorde's Melodrama Tour:

March 1 – BMO Harris Bradley Center – Milwaukee, WI

March 2 – Chaifetz Arena – St. Louis, MO

March 3 – Sprint Arena – Kansas City, MO

March 5 – TBA – Denver, CO

March 8 – Rogers Arena – Vancouver, Canada

March 10 – Moda Center at the Rose Garden – Portland, OR

March 12 – Golden1 Center – Sacramento, CA

March 13 – The Oracle Arena – Oakland, CA

March 14 – Staples Center – Los Angeles, CA

March 16 – Gila River Arena – Glendale, AZ

March 18 – American Airlines Center – Dallas, TX

March 19 – Toyota Center – Houston TX

March 21 – Bok Center – Tulsa, OK

March 23 – Xcel Energy Center – St. Paul, MN

March 24 – Pinnacle Arena – Lincoln, NE

March 25 – Wells Fargo Arena – Des Moines, LA

March 27 – AllState Arena – Rosemont, IL

March 28 – Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MI

March 29 – Air Canada Centre – Toronto, Canada

March 31 – Schottenstein Center – Columbus, OH

April 2 – Wells Fargo Center – Philadelphia, PA

April 3 – TD Garden – Boston, MA

April 4 – Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NY

April 6 – Prudential Center – Newark, NJ

April 7 – Mohegan Sun Arena – Uncasville, CT

April 8 – The Anthem – Washington, DC

April 11 – Amalie Arena – Tampa, FL

April 12 – American Airlines Arena – Miami, FL

April 14 – Infinite Energy Center – Duluth, GA