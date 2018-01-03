The pop star added an additional Minneapolis date to her 2018 Reputation tour this morning. We already knew Swift would be at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sept. 1, but turns out she’ll also pop in a day earlier on Aug. 31.

This will make Swift the first act to play two nights at the Bank. Does that mean she’s officially twice as famous as U2, Guns N’ Roses, or Coldplay? By the cold, pitiless logic of Late Capitalism, yes.

Once more, tickets will first be made available via Swift’s byzantine “Verified Fan” program, which Ticketmaster touts as a means for foiling scalpers but critics have characterized as a money grab, since the more Swift merch you buy, the better your shot at the good seats.

In practice, as the Strib’s Chris Riemenschneider reported back in December, ticket buyers who tried to use the pre-sale program found themselves forced to choose between VIP tickets that started over $400 and $150 for nosebleeds.

Registration for Verified Fan tix begins on Jan. 5 and ends on Jan. 18. The unverified among us will have to wait till Jan. 31 to buy whatever tickets remain. More info at -- where else? -- taylorswift.com.