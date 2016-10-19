Local rapper Nate Millyunz wrote a viral anthem for your undefeated Vikings [VIDEO]

The ingredients for sustained success? High-level quarterback play from Sam Bradford, relief from non-stop injuries, and, as far as Nate Millyunz is concerned, a viral rap anthem.

The Minneapolis rapper has his favorite team's back with "Kings of the North," an ode to the Vikings that's currently sitting at 121,702 views on YouTube. USA Today hyped it, as did local sports radio.

The track is just under four minutes long, but it's sandwiched by minute-long clips of TV sports yakkers -- Colin Cowherd, Stephen A. Smith, Max Kellerman -- talkin' Vikes. The 25-year-old MC says he trades in "Southern Drank" hip-hop, a formula he utilizes to big-up Vikes players Harrison Smith, Eric Kendricks, Matt Asiata, and others.

The chorus goes thusly: "I be yellin' skol to the Bowl / Purple reign in control / Remember when they tried to say that we would never blow? / Now we kings of the north."

Check out "Kings of the North" here:

So, now that we've heard his Vikes banger, who is Nate Millyunz?

His biography says he grew up on the Eagles, Kansas, and Blink-182. He played in punk bands until pivoting to rap in junior high. The voice behind "Like A Pimp" and “White Boy Wasted” has a stage presence that "has grown to rock-star proportions," according to the bio. His debut album, The Distress Kit, came out in 2014.

You can catch Millyunz on November 4 at the Pourhouse in Minneapolis. You can catch the Vikings at noon on Sunday playing the Eagles in Philadelphia.