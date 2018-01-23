That, of course, is the unmistakable orchestral riff from "Toxic," Britney Spears' 2003 smash-hit pop song. Fifteen years later, that very hook is making viral waves -- and you better believe there's a Minnesota connection.

Eden Prairie oboist Sarrah Bushara rips into "Toxic" at the beginning of a 21-second clip featuring two of her classmates from Philadelphia's prestigious Curtis Institute of Music, Classical MPR reports. Since it was posted on Twitter earlier this month, the performance has racked up 6.5 million views and 140,000 retweets.

It's got it all: Bushara's expert obo toots, her pal's killer violin shredding, and her other pal's powerhouse soprano vocal blast. But don't take our word for it:

THIS IS THE BEST THING EVER pic.twitter.com/dUywYyuFSF — faggrat (@faggrat) January 4, 2018

The clip first emerged last September, when Instagram user @aaroncmusic posted it with the caption "Classically Toxic || w/ @liumamab @she_hee_hee @lreynolds4318 #TooHigh #CantComeDown #SomebodyTagBritneySpears."

At press time, several users had tagged Spears; the superstar entertainer remains silent.

Bushara, who's already a decorated classical musician, finished her high school studies at the University of Minnesota in 2016 before heading off to CIM. We reached out for deets about her new life as a viral star, but haven't heard back yet.

For 211 additional seconds of "Toxic" fun, check out the original. Britney poisons a guy!