Local music news roundup: Fresh tunes from Solid Gold, Poliça, Heart Bones

First up we’ve got Solid Gold, who’ve returned with their first music in six years: the sultry and synth-dripping “Towns.” It’s the first taste of an album Zach Coulter, Matt Locher, and Adam Hurlburt are in the midst of wrapping up, with a release planned for next year. You can catch them at the Turf Club on March 13 and you can watch the the video for “Towns” right now, if you like.

Also last week, Poliça released a new song, “Forget Me Now,” and an accompanying Isaac Gale-directed video that features many lasers. The band recently completed an intimate two-night stand at the Entry, and will return to the First Avenue Mainroom on April 10 to celebrate the release of their upcoming When We Stay Alive.

Which brings us to Heart Bones, the newish duo of Har Mar Superstar and Sabrina Ellis. They’ve been gigging around plenty and now they’ve got a new track, “Open Relations,” from their upcoming album, Hot Dish, due on February 21.