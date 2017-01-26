Now, six years later, the band is finally returning to the Cedar, this time for a (seemingly) one-off reunion show set for April 7.

Before disbanding, RdL was a beloved presence in the Twin Cities music scene. What started as the husband-wife duo of Channy and Alexei Casselle in the mid-2000s eventually ballooned into a seven-piece ensemble.

Surprising no one, the band’s individual members went on to further acclaim with various other projects.

Most notably, there’s Channy Leaneagh, fka Channy Casselle, who has fronted the globally acclaimed synth-pop outfit Poliça for the past half decade. Read our recent profile on that group's dialed-down AutoTune and ramped-up politics here.

Then there’s Alexei Moon Casselle, aka Crescent Moon, who, following RdL’s breakup and his split from Leaneagh, put in work with his long-running hip-hop outfit Kill the Vultures. He also released an EP with Minneapolis polymath Andrew Broder last year. Read our feature on KtV's ambitious 2015 comeback album here.

Additionally, backing vocalist Jessie Daley emerged with “shadow pop” duo Fraea, the No. 3 finisher in the 2016 City Pages Picked to Click poll. Drummer Ryan Lovan continues to keep time for his Americana act Romantica, who have a release show for their new album, Shadowlands, planned for February 4 at the Fitzgerald Theater.

The list of post-RdL projects doesn’t end there, but you get the picture: Roma di Luna getting back together represents an exciting reunion of some of the Twin Cities’ most respected musical talents.

Tickets for the show, which is also set to feature TiWakan and “very special guests,” go on sale Friday at noon for $20. All of RdL’s earnings for the concert will be donated to the Callaway, Minnesota-based nonprofit Honor the Earth.