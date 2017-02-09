Loads of MN music stars dance it up in the new Dead Man Winter video

Conversely, the new music video for Furnace single "Destroyer" is a peppy delight ... if you ignore the tortured lyrics about dying. Instead, focus on the nifty dancing, chirping organ, and riffing guitar.

Said nifty dancing comes via a collection of Twin Cities music stars, including Har Mar Superstar, Haley Bonar, and Sonny Knight. A dog belonging to local writer Steve Marsh makes several appearances.

But don't take our word for it:

You can catch Dead Man Winter this Friday at First Avenue. Here's the complete cast of cameos from the Dan Huiting-directed video, per Vice's Noisey blog:

Alan Sparhawk of Low

Astronautalis

Chan Poling of the Suburbs/the New Standards

Chastity Brown

Chris Koza

Dan Huiting

Bear David Huckfelt of the Pines

Frankie Lee

Haley Bonar

Har Mar Superstar

Holly Hansen

Jeremy Messersmith

Jeremy Ylvisaker

John Mark Nelson

Kerry Alexander of Bad Bad Hats

Kole Nelson

Lauren Josephine

Lazerbeak and Sims of Doomtree

Lydia Liza

Maggie Morrison

Shelbi Faille

Sonny Knight