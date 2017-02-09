City Pages

Loads of MN music stars dance it up in the new Dead Man Winter video

Thursday, February 9, 2017 by Jay Boller in Music
itemprop

Haley Bonar emoting in the Dead Man Winter music video for "Destroyer." YouTube

As this week's print feature illustrates, the new Dead Man Winter album from Trampled by Turtles frontman Dave Simonett is pretty damn bleak. Such is the case with emotionally raw divorce records.

Conversely, the new music video for Furnace single "Destroyer" is a peppy delight ... if you ignore the tortured lyrics about dying. Instead, focus on the nifty dancing, chirping organ, and riffing guitar. 

Said nifty dancing comes via a collection of Twin Cities music stars, including Har Mar Superstar, Haley Bonar, and Sonny Knight. A dog belonging to local writer Steve Marsh makes several appearances. 

But don't take our word for it: 

You can catch Dead Man Winter this Friday at First Avenue. Here's the complete cast of cameos from the Dan Huiting-directed video, per Vice's Noisey blog: 

Alan Sparhawk of Low
Astronautalis
Chan Poling of the Suburbs/the New Standards
Chastity Brown
Chris Koza
Dan Huiting
Bear David Huckfelt of the Pines
Frankie Lee
Haley Bonar
Har Mar Superstar
Holly Hansen
Jeremy Messersmith
Jeremy Ylvisaker
John Mark Nelson
Kerry Alexander of Bad Bad Hats
Kole Nelson
Lauren Josephine
Lazerbeak and Sims of Doomtree
Lydia Liza
Maggie Morrison
Shelbi Faille
Sonny Knight

Comments

More from Music

Sponsor Content