Lizzo's taking over MTV

The Twin Cities-launched rapper/singer announced Wednesday that she'll be hosting the MTV Video Music Awards pre-show alongside DJ Khaled and Charlamagne Tha God. The VMA pre-show begins 7 p.m. this Sunday. We should see some gloriously wild shit from Kanye West during the main show, which starts at 8 p.m., along with performances from VMA queen Britney Spears, Ariana Grande, Future, and others.

But MTV's love affair with Lizzo won't stop there. The multi-talented 28-year-old will serve as co-host of forthcoming series Wonderland, the Star Tribune reports. MTV teased the new music/comedy show plus the return of MTV Unplugged with a very self-aware headline -- "MTV's New Shows Will Make Your Uncle Shut Up About How We Don't Play Music Anymore." Set to debut this fall, Wonderland, a collab with Comedy Central, will showcase live music and comedy.

Elsewhere in TV land, Lizzo has guest starred three times on new Adult Swim show Brad Neely's Harg Nallin’ Sclopio Peepio. The voices of Ilana Glazer (Broad City), Darrell Hammond (SNL), Gabourey Sidibe (Precious) make up the main cast of the animated series. Andre 3000 (Outkast, duh), Chelsea Peretti (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), and Kristen Schaal (BoJack Horseman) have made guest appearances, and Father John Misty is scheduled to appear soon.

Lizzo, who signed to Atlantic Records in March, is still riding high off her "Good As Hell" single from the Barbershop: The Next Cut soundtrack. Might as well bump it now!