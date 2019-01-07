Lizzo's 'Juice' and 5 other excellent new songs to start your week

Benny Blanco, Calvin Harris, Miguel – “I Found You/Nilda’s Story”

Miguel typically enshrouds himself in steamy, complex instrumentation, but here the two credited pop super-producers supply the rock-and-soul visionary with little more than three resonant piano chords. That’s more than enough: His climactic octave leap expresses longing and fulfillment simultaneously. Nilda, if you’re wondering, is a Honduran woman who traveled with and her two-year-old son, Keyden, to our inhospitable southern border—she’s featured in he video, which is part of the launch of the new immigrant support campaign While They Wait.

D’Angelo – “Unshaken”

The far-from-prolific neo-soul auteur contributed this spare, existentialist psalm to the soundtrack of the new Western-themed video game Red Dead Redemption 2. A showcase for D’Angelo’s grave lower register, the forlorn spiritual combines Old West frontier desolation with a touch of Leonard Cohen’s sepulchral stoicism. “May I stand unshaken,” D’Angelo prays. “Amid, amidst a crashing world.” May we all, D.

Future – “Crushed Up”

Sometimes all it takes is a very expensive watch to perk a guy up. This is Future at his springiest, wading into a Wheezy-crafted rhythm and splashing around till he washes ashore.

Lizzo – “Juice”

Maybe you’ve heard of her? The track, which suggests a livelier version of Bowie’s “Let’s Dance” at times, is an ideal playground for her personality—her flow is wily and melodic in the verses, her singing playfully self-assured on the chorus.

Ozuna – “Baila Baila Baila”

With the standout full-length Aura consolidating his fame and the all-star jam “Taki Taki” still climbing globally, not even blinkered monoglots can ignore this beat-savvy young Puerto Rican singer, who rings in 2019 with a yearning reggaeton track.

NoName feat. Phoelix – “Song 31”

The sprightly-voiced Chicago rapper follows her charmingly discursive thoughts wherever they lead her (she’s no fan of Kelsey Grammer or Santa Claus), encouraged to roam by a soul-jazz beat just as fluid and inquisitive, and her longtime collaborator, Phoelix, contributes a curlicue vocal hook that might lure Dirty Projectors fans in.

