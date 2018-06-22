Lizzo’s ‘Boys’ may be her nastiest, freakiest track yet [VIDEO]

The Minneapolis-identified rapper/singer dropped a video for the track this morning. In homage to Prince (and, in particular, this photo) it’s partly shot in front of the mural on the old Schmitt Music Building in downtown Minneapolis (or, as Out, which premiered the track, calls it “the famous Minneapolis music note wall”). It’s also partly shot in a men’s room, because who doesn’t want to get freaky with a urinal?

Body positivity, pansexuality, funk—there’s a little something for everyone here. As Lizzo told Out, “From this black girl to the world, I want you to identify with my story, no matter what you like in yo’ holes.”