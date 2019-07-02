Lizzo's 'Boys' is turning into Twitter's song-meme of the summer

Dumped or disrespected? "Truth Hurts" slaps, and that person -- it's prolly a him, innit? -- deserves a slap. Self-confidence boost? "My Skin" has your back.

Partyin'? "Good as Hell" is here to help you and your associates have positive feelings. Sexin'? "Juice" already unzipped your pants and is clearing stuff off the dining room table.

But if memes are what you desire, there is one and only one choice, and it's "Boys." The boppin' little tune is two minutes and 52 seconds long, and our (STFU haters Minneapolis is still claiming her) Melissa Jefferson says/moans/growls "boy" or "boys" more than 40 times during that brief encounter.

On "Truth Hurts," Lizzo raps about a "new man on the Minnesota Vikings," setting a high-as-hell bar for any boy to hit.

But on "Boys," she makes it known she enjoys the company of many kinds of male. "Big boys," "itty bitty boys," "pretty boys," "Mississippi boys," "inner city boys," boys with a "big beard," or a "clean face," those who speak Spanish during moments of passion, or Greek, or Freak... it sounds like Lizzo likes almost all of 'em, provided they're the type who wouldn't flinch when Lizzo says "Baby I don't need you/I just wanna freak you/I heard you a freak too/What's two plus two."

The answer is four, by the way, and the answer to "How many people have turned 'Boys' into a Twitter meme?" is "A bajillion and counting," as of this morning.

This blog post will compile some of them, but if you're hoping not to miss any of these consistently funny memes, you might have to set up a Google alert or hire a team of young people to work around the clock.

Seriously, type the words "Lizzo" and "boys" into Twitter and just look at what people are doing. Below, we've got just a few of the first standouts on a search. (We're only including the origin tweets; click through for the full threads.)

Please contribute your favorites in the comments. Or tweet them at us and Lizzo, she seems to be having as much fun with this trend --

RELEVANT THREAD ALERT https://t.co/sMNLLTRUhi — |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) June 27, 2019

-- as with every other thing she's got going for Her in 2019, the Year of our Lizzo.

MINNESOTA LAKES AS LIZZO'S "BOYS", A THREAD: — Brian Fanelli is Melting (@dat_briguy) July 1, 2019

I just took a DNA test, turns out I'm 100% that bus -BG pic.twitter.com/IMsMcTVuHi — Metro Transit (@MetroTransitMN) July 1, 2019



The reputedly "boring" St. Paul's getting in on it.

Lizzo's "Boys" as Saint Paul attractions, a thread: — Visit Saint Paul (@SaintPaul) July 2, 2019

We are all having a good time.



Which is a little weird, admittedly, because there are plenty of reasons in life to be angry, or scared, or sad. Honestly we should probably all just be listening to eerie classical music and crying.

Lizzo's "Boys" as classical composers - A Thread



I like big boys pic.twitter.com/aaOp3NY1pl — incorrigible mozart stan (@TrevorWoggon) July 1, 2019

But if you let Lizzo be your guide, you will see there are also reasons to let loose.

Reasons to celebrate talent and good traits. Yours and other people's. Hell, even the insects can get it.

@lizzo's Boys as bugs: A thread:



I like big boys,https://t.co/GpTVYEpIbZ — Ask An Entomologist (@BugQuestions) June 29, 2019



We'd make a joke about various nicknames for felines, domesticated or "wild," but honestly we'd rather wait to hear Lizzo's.

I had to do @lizzo’s ‘boys’ as cats.



Thread: — ✨ rachel ✨ (@ohhoe) June 26, 2019

Look, not all memes are good, and most of Twitter is a hellscape. But this meme is good, and these doggos are good, and Lizzo is frickin' great.

Yes dogs are cute but so is @dogfather and I think that’s lost on a lot of people anyway go buy this new weekly/monthly planner of his https://t.co/5wApprQjG2

and then enjoy this Tik Tok of @lizzo’s song Boys pic.twitter.com/6QGkjXX5lq — LIL NAS X STAN (@Elijah_GCohen) June 11, 2019

Enjoy the weather. Even if it sucks. Ask yourself what Lizzo would do and try doing it. Can you pull it off? Nah. But she's out there somewhere cheering you on. Boy, bug, lake, whatever. Even -- OK, especially, cuz bae -- if you're Lin-Manuel Miranda or Jeff Goldblum.

If we're stuck with both Twitter and boys, this is some of the best of it. Please do your part.

Totally normal that I’ve been awake for 45 minutes trying to think of Lizzo’s Boys as Disney Princes right? — Lindsay (@LindsayMpls) July 2, 2019



(Yes, Lindsay, it is. Memes are important.)

More joy can be found here, here, and anywhere within 100 yards of Lizzo.