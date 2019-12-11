Lizzo, who is from here, named TIME's Entertainer of the Year

Of course you do. And so does TIME magazine, which named the real-life Melissa Jefferson, 31, its Entertainer of the Year on Wednesday.

That marks yet another career win for Lizzo, who may have been born in Detroit and raised in Houston, but is undeniably from here in some reasonable capacity. Among the "Truth Hurts" hitmaker's other 2019 accomplishments: a leading eight Grammy noms, a historic run atop the Billboard charts, and a giant inflatable ass that captured the nation's hearts, and yes, minds.

In her Entertainer of the Year write-up for TIME, writer Samantha Irby gets personal about Lizzo's messages of body-positivity and self-love. You should read it.

"There were a lot of things that weren’t popular but existed, like body positivity, which at first was a form of protest for fat bodies and black women and has now become a trendy, commercialized thing," Lizzo tells Irby. "Now I’ve seen it reach the mainstream. Suddenly I’m mainstream! How could we have guessed something like this would happen when we’ve never seen anything like this before?”

In other TIME news: 16-year-old climate warrior Greta Thunberg was named Person of the Year, making her the youngest ever recipient of the magazine's annual prize.

In the most recent Lizzo news: The L.A-based rapper/singer/flutist reaffirmed her allegiance to Minnesota this week via horny comments directed at Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns. The courtside night ended in a minor twerking controversy, but Lizzo emerged triumphantly.

'If you really, really don’t like my ass," TIME's Entertainer of the Year said on Instagram, "you can kiss it."