Lizzo tried to lift the nation's spirits on 'Full Frontal with Samantha Bee' [VIDEO]

On Wednesday, Minnesota-launched superstar Lizzo popped by TBS's Full Frontal with Samantha Bee to help lift the nation's spirits.

Said Bee, who has done wonders with Full Frontal since leaving The Daily Show:

"Well, here we are. We're not allowed to run away to Canada -- we have to stay here and fix our mess. So we are going to get up, change our pampers, brush off our shoulders, and push on through together. Please welcome, Lizzo."

Lizzo began with a gorgeous rendition of 1899 poem/song "Lift Every Voice and Sing" (aka "the Black American National Anthem"), then dove into her current pop-rap anthem "Good as Hell."

"Hey! The only person who can make America great is you," she said at the onset of the single, "and if you feel me, I want everybody on your feet, 'cause we're gonna celebrate."

Next, came the apropos opening line: "Woo child, tired of the bullshit."

The new Atlantic Records signee gave viewers a glittered horn section, spirited backup dancers, DJ Sophia Eris, and a genuine sense that clouds of doom aren't descending on our country -- if only for three minutes. Check out the full performance below.

You can see Lizzo live Decemeber 10-11 at First Avenue, where she'll be supporting her recent major-label debut, the Coconut Oil EP.