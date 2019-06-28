Lizzo says ‘racist bigot’ with Summerfest security attacked her stylists

So said Lizzo during a series of furious tweets last night. The beloved singer/rapper/flautist alleged that a security guard at Milwaukee's Summerfest had attacked two of her stylists and used "hurtful language," calling him a "racist bigot."

After a set that she called "the best show ever," Lizzo tweeted that two members of her team had been "manhandled" by Summerfest security.

DID ANYBODY GET FOOTAGE OF THE SECURITY GUARD THAT TACKLED AND ATTACKED MY TEAM @SUMMERFEST ?!



THEY SLAPPED AND MANHANDLED MY HAIR STYLIST AND STYLIST AND IM OUT FOR BLOOD — |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) June 28, 2019



According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Lizzo also shared video of a security guard, in a second tweet that has since been deleted, fingering him as the alleged assailant.

"They're keeping me from going over there and having my way with him, but I'm filming this right now just in case I need some evidence and just in case I need to put this on the internet," Lizzo says in the video, the Journal Sentinel reports.

"This racist bigot put his hands on my people and used hurtful language while tackling and dragging my team off the festival grounds," Lizzo continued.

In a third tweet, Lizzo announced that she was filing a complaint with the festival.

Tonight was beautiful. You are beautiful. But the struggle ain’t over. Racism and bigotry don’t care if you’re a headliner. Thank you @summerfest. We will be filing a complaint against that bigoted “security” guard and I hope you’ll be cooperative in seeking justice. ����xoxo pic.twitter.com/bt3J5Cy1AS — |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) June 28, 2019



Summerfest responded to Lizzo's allegations on Twitter early Friday morning, saying the incident was under investigation.

1/2 Lizzo gave an incredible performance which she now feels is tarnished by events which occurred during the performance. We do not tolerate racism in any form. We will conduct a thorough investigation. — Summerfest (@Summerfest) June 28, 2019



City Pages will keep you posted about any further developments. And seriously advises you to not mess with Lizzo, or her team.