Lizzo, Har Mar Superstar top lineup for Hazelfest 2017 -- the sober music fest

But this August, for the fifth year in a row, Hazelfest, held on the campus of world-renowned treatment center Hazelden in Center City, Minnesota. will provide an opportunity to see some top-shelf Minnesota performers in an environment where the only mood-altering substance is the greatest drug of all: Local music.

The festival announced today that Lizzo would headline this year's bash, with Har Mar Superstar, Sonny Knight and the Lakers, and Communist Daughter rounding out the bill. As in previous years, the event is hosted by all-around swell guy David Campbell, who left a career as a Twin Cities DJ to work for Hazelden a few years back.

The event is on August 5, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and you can buy tickets in advance here for $15. They’ll run you $25 at the door. Kids are welcome, and if they’re under 12 they can rock out for free.

In closing, here's a video of Lizzo twerking in a pool.