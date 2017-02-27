Lizzo celebrates her fine form in latest Lane Bryant commercial

The Minnesota-based Lizzo is front and center as part of a new Lane Bryant campaign aimed at celebrating and women's bodies and how our bodies empower us. The chain store, found in most malls throughout the country, specializes in schilling fashionable threads to plus-size ladies.

In the commericial spot, which launched today, Lizzo is seen rocking gold boots, a T-shirt, and booty shorts as she sings bits of her hit song, "Good As Hell," and talks about how her body inspires her onstage and when writing music.

She's in good company, the campaign also features plus-sized dancers from the Pretty Big Movement troupe, and poet/spoken-word artist Ashlee Haze.

Watch the brief commerical below.