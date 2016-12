Gallery Grid 1/52 Photo by Tony Nelson 2/52 Photo by Tony Nelson 3/52 Photo by Tony Nelson 4/52 Photo by Tony Nelson 5/52 Photo by Tony Nelson 6/52 Photo by Tony Nelson 7/52 Photo by Tony Nelson 8/52 Photo by Tony Nelson 9/52 Photo by Tony Nelson 10/52 Photo by Tony Nelson 11/52 Photo by Tony Nelson 12/52 Photo by Tony Nelson 13/52 Photo by Tony Nelson 14/52 Photo by Tony Nelson 15/52 Photo by Tony Nelson 16/52 Photo by Tony Nelson 17/52 Photo by Tony Nelson 18/52 Photo by Tony Nelson 19/52 Photo by Tony Nelson 20/52 Photo by Tony Nelson 21/52 Photo by Tony Nelson 22/52 Photo by Tony Nelson 23/52 Photo by Tony Nelson 24/52 Photo by Tony Nelson 25/52 Photo by Tony Nelson 26/52 Photo by Tony Nelson 27/52 Photo by Tony Nelson 28/52 Photo by Tony Nelson 29/52 Photo by Tony Nelson 30/52 Photo by Tony Nelson 31/52 Photo by Tony Nelson 32/52 Photo by Tony Nelson 33/52 Photo by Tony Nelson 34/52 Photo by Tony Nelson 35/52 Photo by Tony Nelson 36/52 Photo by Tony Nelson 37/52 Photo by Tony Nelson 38/52 Photo by Tony Nelson 39/52 Photo by Tony Nelson 40/52 Photo by Tony Nelson 41/52 Photo by Tony Nelson 42/52 Photo by Tony Nelson 43/52 Photo by Tony Nelson 44/52 Photo by Tony Nelson 45/52 Photo by Tony Nelson 46/52 Photo by Tony Nelson 47/52 Photo by Tony Nelson 48/52 Photo by Tony Nelson 49/52 Photo by Tony Nelson 50/52 Photo by Tony Nelson 51/52 Photo by Tony Nelson 52/52 Photo by Tony Nelson

It's been an incredible 12 months for local emcee-made-good Lizzo. In 2016, the rapper-singer dual threat inked a major-label deal with Atlantic Records and was all over MTV and scored a minor hit with her track "Good as Hell" off the Barbershop: The Next Cut soundtrack. This weekend she punctuated her killer 2016 with back-to-back performances at First Avenue on Saturday and Sunday. All photos by Tony Nelson on December 10, 2016.