Lizzo admits to lifting iconic 'Truth Hurts' DNA line

Earlier this month, producers Justin and Jeremiah Raisen accused the Minneapolis-launched superstar of ripping off their "melody, lyrics, and chords" on the hit song, which has topped the Billboard charts for seven consecutive weeks and spawned its own meme.

On Wednesday, Lizzo denied those claims, but admitted to lifting the DNA line from a 2017 tweet by U.K. singer Mina Lioness.

"The men who claim a piece of ‘Truth Hurts’ did not help me write any part of the song," Lizzo said in a statement issued via Twitter. "They had nothing to do with the line or how I chose to sing it. There was no one in the room when I wrote ‘Truth Hurts,’ except me, Ricky Reed, and my tears. That song is my life, and its words are my truth."

The real-life Melissa Jefferson, 31, went on to detail the source of the DNA line, stating that she took the language from a meme while recording the "Truth Hurts" demo with her producer Reed.

"I later learned that a tweet inspired the meme," said Lizzo, who has since given Mina Lioness a formal songwriting credit. "The creator of the tweet is the person I am sharing my success with... not these men. Period."

In an attempt to end "false claims" and a "campaign of harassment," Lizzo filed a lawsuit on Wednesday against the Raisens, her lawyer Cynthia Arato tells Billboard.

There appear to be no hard feelings between Mina Lioness and Lizzo, plus the whole to-do inspired at least one more solid tweet from the mind behind the meme:

I just took a DNA Test, turns out I’m a credited writer for the number one song on Billboard. — Legendina (@MinaLioness) October 23, 2019

