Live music is coming to Mortimer’s soon—real soon

Mortimer’s Bar and Restaurant, the old dive on Lyndale and Franklin, has started booking live music, with the first show coming up quick: December 27.

The venue announced the lineup for its inaugural show this morning. Local punk veterans Likehell top the bill, with support from Iguano, Trim Reaper, and DJ RichmanVA. We’ll have to see what else the new Mort’s has got in store for us in 2018, but so far they are clearly not aiming for a chill, laid back vibe.

The announcement also noted that December 27 is the birthday of Mortimer’s beloved longtime door guy Ron Upton, who died earlier this year.

Nightingale owners Jasha Johnston and Carrie McCabe-Johnston took over Mortimer’s in June, and the addition of live music is part of their plan to mildly revamp the Whittier joint.

“Over the past few years of a decline in Minneapolis music venues, starting with the Uptown and most recently Dulono’s, we realized we could fill the hole,” McCabe-Johnston recently told the folks at Growler.

Hmm, maybe it's possible to run a bar and offer live music and pay your workers a decent minimum wage after all.