Listen to 'Fire Drills,' a new track from Dessa’s forthcoming album, ‘Chime’

The Doomtree rapper/singer (and so much more) will release Chime, her fourth full-length solo album, on Feb. 23. To whet your appetite, she’s dropped a second single today, “Fire Drills.” (Chime’s first single, "Good Grief," materialized in October.)

&lt;a href="http://dessa.bandcamp.com/album/chime"&gt;Chime by Dessa&lt;/a&gt;

“I tried to include the bodily sensations, the logistical considerations, and the philosophical consequences of the daily vigilance that’s asked of women—to keep their bodies safe and reputations clean,” Dessa says of the new track.

Though it’s been four years since Dessa’s last album, Parts of Speech, she’s kept characteristically busy. Last year, she contributed a version of “Congratulations” to The Hamilton Mixtape at the invitation of Dessa superfan Lin-Manuel Miranda, and also performed on Miranda’s recent benefit single for Puerto Rican relief efforts, “Almost Like Praying.”

Oh, and here’s another new Dessa track. She covered the Mountain Goats’ “Balance” for a collaborative benefit project I Only Listen to the Mountain Goats.

<a href="http://themountaingoats.bandcamp.com/album/i-only-listen-to-the-mountain-goats">I Only Listen to the Mountain Goats by Dessa</a>