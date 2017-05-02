Linkin Park -- the Bob Dylans of nü-metal -- reveal St. Paul tour stop via lyrics website

Great songwriters come in many forms, but only one form of 'em announced a new tour Tuesday via lyric-annotation website Genius: Linkin Park.

The titular tour in support of Linkin Park's forthcoming album, One More Light (due out May 19), will arrive in St. Paul on August 15. Injured Cleveland rapper Machine Gun Kelly will open.

Tickets -- $39.50-$109.50 -- go on sale 11 a.m. May 12 via the venue box office and Live Nation. A special bot-combatting fan presale begins May 9 through this (currently) non-functioning URL.

Haven't kept up with Linkin Park? The Grammy-winning L.A. band moved on from their early nü-metal/rap-rock sound, veering instead into aggro alt-rock territory. The new LP, their 7th, promises "risky creative choices," including the ones made on lead single "Heavy," which basically clones the pop-EDM of Chainsmokers.

But as any LinkHead will tell you, it's about the words, man. Hence the Genius collab. Head over to the Linkin Park page on Genius for surplus intriguing lyrical theories.

The "Didn't look out below / Watched the time go right out the window" line from hit song "In the End" reflects, "A clock being tossed out of the window, literally and figuratively. Whoever threw it away didn’t care what the clock struck at the bottom of its fall," according to Genius users.

On another hit song, "One Step Closer," users sum up the line "I find the answers aren't so clear / Wish I could find a way to disappear" concisely with: "Probably due to being taken closer and closer to the edge."

Powerful stuff!

Anyway, here's our 2014 review of Linkin Park at the Minnesota State Fair.

And here's a mini-documentary on the origins of the Linkin Park-MGK tour: