Tickets -- $37-$102 -- to see the fantastically weird, prolific, and uneven New Orleans rapper go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday via the venue box office and AXS.com. Top 40 bro Mike Stud and Minnesota's own "hippie-hop" MC, Mod Sun, will open.

Weezy, 34, experienced issues when he tried to play Minneapolis in 2015, pulling out just hours ahead of a scheduled show at The Venue. His 2011 post-prison concert at St. Paul's Xcel Energy Center won over our critic. If you're anything like me, you love annually revisiting Wayne's candid, outrageous, and downright flirty Katie Couric profile from 2013.

In more recent Lil Wayne news, his beef with former mentor/Cash Money Entertainment partner Birdman shows no signs of being squashed. Wayne's regrettable Wiz Khalifa/Imagine Dragons collab, "Sucker for Pain," made minor noise last summer on the soundtrack for a regrettable movie, Suicide Squad. His long-delayed 12th album, Tha Carter V, will hopefully drop sometime this year.

Wayne, a hardcore Green Bay Packers fan, is loving his team's 2016 surge into the playoffs, which will continue with Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Atlanta Falcons.