Let's watch Prince shred Chuck Berry's 'Johnny B. Goode' at his Super Bowl presser [VIDEO]

At a pre-Super Bowl press conference, Minnesota's departed superstar appeared onstage strapped with an electric guitar, book-ended by dancers, and backed by a full band. The Purple One, in trademark quirky fashion, started first.

"Contrary to rumor, I'd like to take a few questions right now," Prince slyly told the room full of reporters.

"Prince, how do you feel about ..."

Not so fast!

Prince met that first attempted question with a slash of his guitar, and we were off to the races. First up was "Johnny B. Goode," the indispensable rock 'n' roll classic from Chuck Berry. Prince ostensibly made love to his Telecaster and the entire listening audience during the solo.

Then came guitar-charged Prince jams "Anotherloverholenyohead" and "Get on the Boat." Then a smirk. Then a bow. And that was it -- any questions?

Describing the spectacular stunt for Forbes, sportswriter Allen St. John called it the "greatest rock and roll moment" of his life. Prince would go on shred majestic amid a Miami downpour in one of the greatest Super Bowl halftime shows ever (watch a mini-documentary about it here).

Berry died last Saturday at age 90, almost a year after Prince died last April at 57. Heaven's amps are reportedly cranked to 11.