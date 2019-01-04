Let's watch Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez dance to Prince's 'Let's Go Crazy'

In it, we see Ocasio-Cortez dancing on a rooftop in her college days; the smear attempt backfired spectacularly. The internet rallied around the clip, further fueling the rise of Ocasio-Cortez, who, at just 29, is already something of a lefty folk hero.

Of the innumerable memes to emerge from this profoundly dumb saga, AOC Dances To Every Song might be the most fun. The Twitter account -- which re-scores Ocasio-Cortez's dance to decade-spanning hits, jams, and bops -- has already attracted more than 10,000 followers, many of whom smashed fave on the one featuring Prince's "Let's Go Crazy."

Give it a play, and remember: Prince, the late pint-sized superstar, is absolutely from here.

Prince - Let's Go Crazy pic.twitter.com/TWi0G2Gxrh — AOC Dances To Every Song (@aoc_dances) January 4, 2019

Other versions are set to Smash Mouth, ABBA, Michael Jackson, and many, many more (the original artifact saw Ocasio-Cortez getting down to Phoenix's 2009 song "Lisztomania"). At press time, AOC Dances To Every Song's 45 videos have not included other artists with blogable Minnesota connections.

As for Ocasio-Cortez, the unapologetically socialist lawmaker is still dancin'...

I hear the GOP thinks women dancing are scandalous.



Wait till they find out Congresswomen dance too! ����



Have a great weekend everyone :) pic.twitter.com/9y6ALOw4F6 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 4, 2019

... and scaring the living bejesus out of conservatives.

Over 200 members voted for Nancy Pelosi today, yet the GOP only booed one: me.



Don’t hate me cause you ain’t me, fellas ����‍♀️ https://t.co/kLor9A0TWa — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 4, 2019

Alright! Happy Friday. Let's dance into the weekend.