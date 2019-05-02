Let's listen to some of Pink's best deep cuts before her Xcel show this Sunday

But the artist better known as Pink has quietly racked up one of the most impressive hit parades of her generation: When Billboard tallied all the songs on its Pop Songs chart from 2000 to 2009, Pink emerged as the Top 40 radio format’s #1 artist of the decade. When Pink headlines the Xcel Energy Center on Sunday, she’ll bring a formidable catalog of singles and her signature aerial acrobatics. But if you want to dig deeper, here’s a playlist of some of the equally enjoyable deep cuts from her 8 studio albums.

As a teenager from the suburbs of Philadelphia, Pink was discovered by R&B mogul L.A. Reid, who helped propel her to double platinum success with her 2000 debut Can’t Take Me Home. But while the album’s clubby tracks, penned by the likes of Babyface and a young Robin Thicke, established Pink as a credible white R&B singer, she bristled at her sound and image.

Enlisting Linda Perry of the ‘90s one-hit wonders 4 Non Blondes to produce her follow-up, Pink took a risk on the pop/rock sound for 2001’s Missundaztood, and it paid off big. The blockbuster album helped launch Perry as one of pop’s top producers and songwriters, and established the template for Pink’s rowdier sound and more confessional lyrics on future albums.

Pivoting once again to an unlikely ‘90s hero, Pink made 2003’s Try This with Tim Armstrong of punk veterans Rancid. And while that risk didn’t pay off with multiplatinum sales, Pink survived to release 2006’s I’m Not Dead, hooking up with more reliable hitmakers like Max Martin while continuing to crank up the guitars. But alt-rock cult hero Butch Walker co-wrote many of Pink’s best album tracks, from the twangy and bittersweet “Mean” to the deliriously catchy “My Signature Move,” unjustly buried in the bonus tracks on a deluxe edition of 2012’s The Truth About Love.

Pink has been married to motocross racer Carey Hart since 2006. But her most moving album, 2008’s Funhouse, documented a rocky period in their marriage with darkly funny anthems that make the relative serenity of her later albums resonate more. Now a mother of two in her late 30s, Pink has actually picked up the pace as of late, releasing two albums in under two years. Though she’s still on the Beautiful Trauma World Tour in support of her 2017 album, Pink released Hurts 2B Human last month. And one of its most lively tracks, “We Could Have It All,” boasts another somewhat surprising co-writer from the ‘90s alternative rock world: Beck Hansen.