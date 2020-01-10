Let’s get drunk at Prince’s house!

Paisley Park has announced the beginning of a new live music series called “Musicology: Real Music by Real Musicians.” (Sorry Gorillaz.) It begins on Feb. 15 (which should still count as a Valentine’s Day date, even if it’s a day late) with Meshell Ndegeocello, whose current tour is dubbed “Thing Called Life: Prince Reimagined.” And judging by her gorgeous 2018 recording of “Sometimes It Snows It April,” she knows here way around a Prince song.

And there’s even bigger news. The Star Tribune is reporting that you get to drink at this show. And not just water or juice or strawberry Yoo-Hoo—we’re talking actual alcohol. Prince, in his lifetime, did not allow the stuff to be served on the premises, and there was some grumbling—you might call it a brouhaha or even a ruckus—when a temporary liquor license was granted for some Super Bowl events in 2018.

“What’s next?” I can hear you say. “Will you get to bring your cell phone into Paisley Park?” Who knows, my friend. These are strange new times.

Tickets for the Ndegeocello show will run $75 for VIP and $60 for the slightly less important, and they go on sale Monday here. That extra $15 will get you on-site parking. Otherwise you’ll have to catch a charter bus from the Chanhassen transit station.

And there are other big doings out at the ol’ Prince house as well. Tomorrow night, Jan. 10, the dynamite 1973 concert film Wattstax will be shown at 8 p.m. as the first installment in the “Paisley Park Cinema: Music on the Big Screen.” That series continues with the astonishing Aretha Franklin concert doc Amazing Grace (which I raved about here) on Jan. 18 and Dave Chappelle’s Block Party, featuring Prince’s favorite Prince impersonator, on Jan. 25.

City Pages does not condone the overconsumption of alcoholic beverages. Please drink responsibly.