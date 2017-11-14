Lazy Scorsese make love on the astral plane in this week's Top 5 MN music videos

Maybe you got a few votes. Maybe you got none. Either way, if you weren’t counted among the winners, that should all the motivation you need to have an incredible 2018. Not enough of the Twin Cities gatekeepers noticed you? Put together a year they can’t ignore.

I know that sounds corny as hell, but it’s true. We’ve seen plenty of P2C also-rans emerge in the following year’s running, and there’ve been dozens who have bypassed the contest entirely on their way to the limelight.

As P2C’s many detractors will tell you, it only means as much as you let it.

Lazy Scorsese -- “Radiate Love” (PREMIERE)

“I can’t ignore the cosmos.” What a perfectly trippy refrain to hang your space rock jam on, what a perfect slogan for Minneapolis psych-rock band Lazy Scorsese and their extremely active wah pedals.

Mononymous Lazy Scorsese’s founder Oz co-directed the video for “Radiate Love” with Alec Zender, and the superimposed cosmic clouds were partially filmed in Oz’s own bedroom, likely with the help of some consciousness-expanders. “Radiate Love” is a standalone single but the dimension-hopping hipsters are currently recording a debut full-length, which you can help make happen with your donation.

Astronomique -- “Mimic Forms”

On Friday, synthpop four-piece Astronomique released “Mimic Forms,” and after a weekend of buzz, they’re back with a kitsch-fest of a video to accompany that new single. Playing like a ‘80s fantasy epic dunked in colored Easter egg vinegar, the video for “Mimic Forms” has a nostalgic charm and shows the band’s playful side.

Logan Andra Fongemie’s faraway voice drifts through the technological chaos and future-punk sets, deepening the unreality of the visuals, while some campy acting from the rest of the band keeps things from being too disorienting. The real-life band celebrates the single release on Thursday night at Icehouse along with Beasthead and StoLyette.

Wince Me Boi -- “Many”

Minneapolis rapper Wince Me Boi raises his profile with the new single “Many.” But he doesn’t do so by renting flashy cars or presenting grandiose drone footage of him standing on a rooftop. Instead, Wince hires Modern Man Media to capture him in his daily life, bullshitting around while he languidly lays out the evidence for while he deserves your attention.

“Many” is the third video Wince has released since the summer, following “Puzzled” and “Yea Yea.” Of the three, it’s the most intimate, an unassuming look into the life of the under-the-radar hustler. The one-on-one feel of “Many” brings Wince into full view for the first time, and his talent on the mic is undeniable.

Sans Caballo -- “Sickly Sweet”

There’s not much known about Minneapolis urban-country band Sans Caballo besides the fact that their name translates to “without a horse.” but that’s actually a very revealing detail. The band mixes the dusty nostalgia of prairie country with an indie rock sensibility -- the kind you’d expect from city kids who grew up idolizing Townes Van Zandt but have probably only ridden ponies at the fair.

The new video for their song “Sickly Sweet” overlays a cool blue filter atop heaps of footage from creative commons spaghetti Westerns. Spike Shackleford is the maestro behind the visuals, which play like an organic manifestation of the music itself. “Sickly Sweet” is off San Caballo’s Always Greener EP, which dropped this past Saturday.

Dizzy Fae -- “Don't Hate For Me”

One person P2C didn’t pass by is 19-year-old singer Dizzy Fae, who finished seventh last year and has exploded since then. A humble and hardworking artist, Fae doesn’t have time for bullshit or people who don’t believe in her. Likewise, she’s not down for having her heart played with, which is the theme behind the new single “Don’t Hate for Me.”

Fae and Conner Evert direct the video for “Don’t Hate for Me,” which focuses directly on Fae the entire time, spotlighting her resolve to keep striving despite the efforts of a spurned lover. Local maestro Psymun provides the production on the laidback track, giving Fae the space to coo her warnings without ever breaking her meditative poses.

Dream of seeing your video appear in Local Frames? Email writer Jerard Fagerberg at [email protected]