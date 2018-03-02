Last-ever Warped Tour reveals Twin Cities lineup
Pour out an energy drink for the Van's Warped Tour: The 24th run of the annual pop-punk circus will be its last, and details for the Minnesota stop were revealed late Thursday.
Who's coming to stir the teen/tween mosh pit on July 22 at Canterbury Park in Shakopee? Some regulars (Less Than Jake, Simple Plan, Reel Big Fish, Mayday Parade, 3OH!3), plus loads of bands our all-ages readers could educate us about. And Insane Clown Posse frenemies Twiztid, they'll be there, too. Those hoping for victory laps from vintage Warped acts might be disappointed.
Tickets ($45) are on sale now at Down in the Valley record shops and online. After kicking off April 1 in Japan, the farewell Warped Tour will power-chord across the U.S. through early August.
Thursday's press release used very specific language -- it's the "final cross-country" Warped Tour -- so Warped could live on in some limited capacity. Which is nice! The fest served as a gateway drug into punk rock, ska, emo, and even hip-hop for almost a quarter-century. The scoffing Crass fan reading this very sentence may well have discovered punk culture via Blink-182 at a '90s Warped Tour.
Below you'll find Warped's Canterbury lineup, neatly alphabetized for your perusal, but be warned: Special guests are TBA and the lineup is subject to change without warning. Semi-related: Check out our legally binding ranking of late '90s and early '00s pop-punk/emo bands.
3OH!3
As It Is
Asking Alexandria
Assuming We Survive
Broadside
Capstan
Chase Atlantic
Chelsea Grin
Crown the Empire
Dayseeker
Deez Nuts
Doll Skin
Don Broco
Every Time I Die
Farewell Winters
Four Year Strong
Grayscale
Harm’s Way
Ice Nine Kills
In Hearts Wake
Issues
Knuckle Puck
Kublai Kahn
Less Than Jake
Lighterburns
Makeout
Mayday Parade
Motionless In White
Movements
My Children MyBride
Nekrogoblikon
Palaye Royale
Real Friends
Reel Big Fish
Sharptooth
Simple Plan
Sleep On It
State Champs
Story Untold
The Amity Affliction
The Interrupters
The Maine
This Wild Life
Tonight Alive
Trash Boat
Twiztid
Unearth
Wage War
Waterparks
We the Kings
With Confidence
