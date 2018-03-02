Who's coming to stir the teen/tween mosh pit on July 22 at Canterbury Park in Shakopee? Some regulars (Less Than Jake, Simple Plan, Reel Big Fish, Mayday Parade, 3OH!3), plus loads of bands our all-ages readers could educate us about. And Insane Clown Posse frenemies Twiztid, they'll be there, too. Those hoping for victory laps from vintage Warped acts might be disappointed.

Tickets ($45) are on sale now at Down in the Valley record shops and online. After kicking off April 1 in Japan, the farewell Warped Tour will power-chord across the U.S. through early August.

Thursday's press release used very specific language -- it's the "final cross-country" Warped Tour -- so Warped could live on in some limited capacity. Which is nice! The fest served as a gateway drug into punk rock, ska, emo, and even hip-hop for almost a quarter-century. The scoffing Crass fan reading this very sentence may well have discovered punk culture via Blink-182 at a '90s Warped Tour.

Below you'll find Warped's Canterbury lineup, neatly alphabetized for your perusal, but be warned: Special guests are TBA and the lineup is subject to change without warning. Semi-related: Check out our legally binding ranking of late '90s and early '00s pop-punk/emo bands.

3OH!3

As It Is

Asking Alexandria

Assuming We Survive

Broadside

Capstan

Chase Atlantic

Chelsea Grin

Crown the Empire

Dayseeker

Deez Nuts

Doll Skin

Don Broco

Every Time I Die

Farewell Winters

Four Year Strong

Grayscale

Harm’s Way

Ice Nine Kills

In Hearts Wake

Issues

Knuckle Puck

Kublai Kahn

Less Than Jake

Lighterburns

Makeout

Mayday Parade

Motionless In White

Movements

My Children MyBride

Nekrogoblikon

Palaye Royale

Real Friends

Reel Big Fish

Sharptooth

Simple Plan

Sleep On It

State Champs

Story Untold

The Amity Affliction

The Interrupters

The Maine

This Wild Life

Tonight Alive

Trash Boat

Twiztid

Unearth

Wage War

Waterparks

We the Kings

With Confidence