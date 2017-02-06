Well, mostly. The glittery, high-flying pop spectacle was also about drumming up buzz for Gaga's Joanne World Tour, which was announced early Monday.

Is there a Twin Cities stop? You bet there's a Twin Cities stop: August 21 at St. Paul's Xcel Energy Center. Tickets to see the hyper-talented artist born Stefani Germanotta -- $47.50-$252.50 -- go on sale 10 a.m. February 13 via the venue box office and Ticketmaster. Owners of Citi credit cards get access to a pre-sale beginning February 8 at 9 a.m.

Gaga will be touring in support of last October's Joanne, her fifth studio album. On it, the six-time Grammy winner did away with the over-the-top production of 2013's disappointing LP Artpop, rooting the songs instead in (relatively) stripped-down pop-rock.

We last saw Gaga 'round these parts in 2014 for her "The artRAVE: The ARTPOP Ball" at Xcel, where "Gaga accentuated her peculiar relationship with her fans, her 'Little Monsters,' through effusive shows of affection and curious displays of artifice." In 2010, she totally hung out at the Turf Club.

Here's Gaga's full Super Bowl hits medley, which took place right before Trump's favorite football team mounted its historic comeback against the Atlanta Falcons.